With the recent polls released by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association, the Missouri Southern softball team has joined the baseball team as a top-25 squad.
This week's National College Baseball Writers Association polls featured MSSU at 17th. The Lions began Week 1 at 21st in the polls but then were dropped out in Week 2. They reappeared in Week 5 at No. 11 and have been nationally ranked ever since and as high as 4th.
As for the softball team, despite a perfect 5-0 record against nationally ranked opponents, it just joined the top-25 rankings on Tuesday at 25th.
Quite frankly, ranked or not, these two programs have combined to be one of the best baseball/softball duos in not only their conference, but the entire nation.
Both team's lead the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association standings as of Wednesday evening. The baseball team sports a 21-6 conference record to be tied with No. 4 Central Missouri. The softball team is 16-2 in the MIAA and is one game ahead of No. 5 Central Oklahoma.
The MIAA conference is well-represented in the national polls in both sports with MSSU and UCM ranked in baseball this week. In softball, the Lions, Bronchos and Rogers State made this week's polls.
MSSU, UCO, UCM and Washburn all sit inside the top 5 of the MIAA standings in both sports but only MSSU has both teams ranked nationally.
Taking a look into the nation's best teams, only two other universities can say the same thing as the Lions.
The University of Tampa and Lenoir-Rhyne University have both teams on the diamond inside the top 25 this week.
The Tampa Spartans can certainly claim the top honor in this category in late April with both teams inside the top 3. The baseball program is ranked third with 30 wins and softball is the No. 1 team with 32 wins.
The Lenoir-Rhyne Bears are 20th in both the baseball and softball polls. Baseball has earned 35 wins while softball has 33 to combine for the most wins at 68.
MSSU has a combined 65 wins with baseball's 34 and softball's 31 while the teams are ranked 17th and 25th, respectively.
The Lions' baseball team is riding a six-game winning streak as the season nears its end. With six games remaining, they could reach a total of 40 wins in the regular season.
The ladies on the diamond still have eight games to go and are coming off of a 12-game streak that just ended at the hands of Emporia State last weekend. Back in the win column, Southern will look to close the season on the right foot.
If you want to watch some of the best Division II action on the diamond, this weekend will be your last chance to see both teams at the same time.
Baseball will play host to the RiverHawks of Northeastern State at 6 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday before heading to St. Joseph to take on Missouri Western in another three-game set to conclude the season.
Softball hosts Northwest Missouri State for a doubleheader at 2 p.m. Friday. The Lions host Missouri Western for another pair beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday. They will conclude their season with twinbills at Newman University and Central Oklahoma next weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.