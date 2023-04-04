The NCAA can't be unhappy with the way things unfolded on the biggest stage this spring.
March Madness was nothing but excitement throughout both brackets this year.
In an unusual circumstance, two No. 1-seeds fell in the second round of the women's tournament before the next two fell in the Final Four to result in no top seeds in the national championship. Not even the near-perfect South Carolina Gamecocks.
In the men's bracket, for just the second time ever, a No. 1-seed fell to a 16 seed when Purdue met Fairleigh Dickinson — a team that didn't even win its conference this year. FDU only reached the tournament because the team that won their conference transitioned from Division II to Division I this year. By NCAA rules, a team moving from one division to another must sit out of postseason play for one year.
That's madness.
Add to it, there wasn't a team seeded higher than fourth to reach the Final Four this year on the men's side. But, that fourth-seeded team won every game in the tournament by double digits, including the championship. UConn absolutely dominated all the way through. In order, the Huskies won their games by 24, 15, 23, 28, 13 and 17. On the biggest stage, in the most tense games of the year, they showed complete and utter dominance.
But, an unfortunate injury robbed us of what would have been the best game of the entire tournament, in my opinion.
A few weeks ago, I told you my pick to cut the nets down was second-seeded Texas out of the Midwest Region. The Longhorns fell in the Elite Eight to Miami after leading by a double-digit margin for a lot of the game. But, the injury bug caught up with them.
Starter and key contributor Dylan Disu got hurt early in Texas' Sweet 16 win over Xavier. He sat out all but the first couple minutes of that game and did not return for the Elite Eight with Miami. If Disu plays in that game, there's no shot they surrender the double-digit lead late against the Hurricanes.
And if a healthy Longhorns group gets to meet the Huskies in the Final Four, I think we would have seen a true test for UConn. I won't say that Texas would have won, but we would've seen the best game of the entire tournament.
Back to the women's tournament, I think LSU was incorrectly seeded. They were champions as a No. 3 seed but easily could have been a top seed in the tournament.
The Tigers only lost two games all season. Meanwhile, Stanford, seeded first in the Seattle 4 Region, lost five regular season contests and then fell in the second round of the tournament.
A two-loss team in a Power 5 conference deserves a top seed, no questions asked. And LSU proved it. There were a lot of good teams in the women's tournament this year. I'm not saying it was a major mistake, but I do believe the Tigers could have been a No. 1 seed.
Overall, this was a good year for women's basketball. There was far less disparity than we've seen in past years and that makes for a good product. It was proven with the Louisville-Iowa game drawing more viewers than any other basketball game on ESPN this season — including NBA.
And then multiple games after that Elite Eight matchup continued to draw larger numbers of fans tuning in to watch Caitlin Clark and other stars.
The women's product is growing and March gave us all the excitement a basketball fan could have asked for.
