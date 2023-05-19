Missouri Southern was ranked 13th in Division II softball last week as it prepared to host Rogers State, Minnesota-Duluth and Southern Arkansas for a Central Region tournament.
MSSU was seeded second, RSU third, UMD seventh and SAU sixth. The Lions won their first game over the Bulldogs of Duluth but then fell to the Muleriders and Hillcats.
The Game 1 win came via the pitching effort, key defensive plays and grinding out just enough offense. Games 2 and 3 saw limited offense and the opponents doing just enough to come away with wins.
To say the least, this was a region full of pitching.
Following the weekend tournament, RSU was 11th in team-earned run average for all of Division II with a 1.81. UMD was ranked 19th with a 1.95 ERA and SAU came in at 42nd at 2.50. The Lions, with a respectable 2.78 ERA (59th), had the highest average of all four teams in Joplin that weekend.
MSSU had the third highest runs scored per game with 5.48 (68th). Ahead of them were the Hillcats with 5.66 (55th), and the Bulldogs’ 5.64 (58th). SAU has scored 5.33 runs per contest, good for 74th in the nation.
The offenses were evenly matched and the pitching staffs had limited runs all year long. The Lions just couldn’t scratch across enough offense to escape a region dominated by pitching.
“It comes down, a lot of times, to one pitch and that’s why we have the 1-0 approach,” MSSU head coach Hallie Blackney said.
Blackney says the Lions’ goal is to always be locked in for the next pitch, no matter what point of the game they’re in. She added that she believes her team was always prepared and ready in every moment this season.
The Lions went 41-15 this year, the program’s most wins in a season since 2001 when the season concluded in the regional tournament as well with a 52-12 record.
Coach added that offenses going into slumps at the wrong time can be a big part of postseason results as well as momentum killers or momentum drivers.
After a 3-2 win over the Bulldogs to begin the tournament, the Lions only scored two more runs and registered 10 hits in the final two games. In their last game of the year, they left 11 runners on base against RSU. In that contest, they got a runner on base in every inning but the seventh and stranded a runner in each of the first six innings except for the second.
Those inabilities to score throughout that game could have been the momentum killers Blackney is talking about.
Graduating and leaving the program will be second baseman Leighton Withers, shortstop Josie Tofpi, third baseman Grace Parrott, outfielder/utility player Sidnie Hurst, pitcher Bailey Lacy, and catcher Ashlynn Williams.
Withers was a staple in the batting lineup for the Lions throughout her career as well as Tofpi. Tofpi’s defense was a key to the team as well. Lacy was on fire inside the circle for a long stretch of this season. All of these things must be replaced.
Tofpi will be returning to help Blackney as an assistant coach next year, so her presence will still be in the dugout.
The pitching staff will be able to stay sharp without Lacy. Kara Amos, Avery Tallman and Natalie Bates return with experience from this year. Amos will be a senior, Tallman a junior and Bates a sophomore.
Abby DeSanto should be a candidate to start at third base in place of Parrott next year. The sophomore showed flashes of a powerful bat this season with a three-homer day during a Saturday doubleheader.
With 10 new recruits and plenty of returners, the Lions should be able to get back to a regional tournament in 2024.
