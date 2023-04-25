There's been a lot of chippy moments already in the NBA postseason during the first round.
Dillon Brooks of the Memphis Grizzlies and LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers were seen going back and forth. Then the Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid got into it with the Brooklyn Nets' Nic Claxton. Lastly, the Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green found himself in another scrum, this time with the Sacramento Kings' Domantas Sabonis.
There have been some other moments early on in the playoffs, but these are ones that stand out.
Let's start with Brooks and James. It all began in Game 2 when Brooks hit a 3-pointer late and got in James' face to talk some smack. That's fine. I'm all for a little smack talk to try and get in someone's head in a big game. Whether that works against someone like James or not, I don't know, but I can get behind the attempt.
What doesn't sit well is what Brooks did in Game 3 — an obvious strike to the groin of James as he dribbled the ball around the key. Why? Not only does it get you a technical foul, you just look like an absolute fool. Where does hitting someone between the legs belong in the game of basketball? No reason for this at all.
If I'm the ref — which I am not, for good reason — and I see any intentional swing toward a player's groin, you're immediately T'd up and ejected from the game. Get out of here, go sit and think about the stupid decision you made and grow up a little.
Then, Brooks had the audacity to say the media painted him out to be some dirty player. The man has had multiple interactions in which he forced the media to talk about his dirty plays.
You brought this on yourself, man.
With Embiid and Claxton, we saw a similar scenario. Claxton dunked on Embiid and after the seven-footer fell to the ground, the Nets' big man chose to step over him.
Let me start by saying I'm OK with a little taunting at the professional level. If you're Claxton, get your guys fired up a little in a big game. Stare Embiid down as you step over his legs and make it personal. If you get a technical, just know that the refs have drawn the line and you can't go that far again.
In result, Embiid kicks his leg upward and it appeared as if he was going straight at the groin as Claxton stepped over. Have a little thicker skin, Embiid. You just got dunked on and now you show your bad side by being so bothered by it to kick at a man's groin.
I understand that Embiid's kick was a retaliation thing, but neither he nor Brooks was suspended for their act.
Lastly, Green was suspended one game for his role in the interaction with Sabonis.
In Game 2, the veteran Warrior was ejected for stomping on the chest of Sabonis, but, the key to this one was the Sacramento star held onto the foot of Green as he tried to run up court.
Green talked in a post-game press conference about his inability to run without falling after being grabbed. He's right. What was he supposed to do when a guy laying on the floor grabs his foot? Should he have put the extra force into his step like it appeared? No. That's where Green was in the wrong.
But, in Sabonis' case, you got what you deserved. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. Grab a guy's foot as he tries to run, knowing you could injure him, you probably learned your lesson after getting a foot square on your chest.
I'm OK with suspending Green for the extra force in stepping on Sabonis. Where the NBA messed up was letting Sabonis walk away as if he didn't also do something that could have injured someone.
There's no room in the NBA for any of these acts — kicking or swinging at someone's groin, trying to trip someone or stomping on a player.
We already have stars in the league sitting out with other injuries sustained from the wear and tear on their bodies throughout the season. Now we have guys trying to injure their opponents? The league can't afford to have any more stars missing playoff games when you already have guys like Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Giannis Antetokounmpo missing games.
It's time the NBA cracked down on plays like this. Any time a whistle is blown for a dirty play, you can watch the rest of the game from the locker room.
