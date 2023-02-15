The Chiefs did exactly what I said they had to do. In the column I wrote in the Saturday, Feb. 11, paper preceding the Super Bowl, I said that Kansas City must make Patrick Mahomes’ sore ankle a moot point if they wanted to win the game.
I asked if the offensive line could keep the defensive front of Philadelphia from wreaking havoc in the backfield. Of course, I did say that I didn’t believe it could. They proved me wrong.
I thought the Eagles would end up being a bit too much once the game extended into the second half. I envisioned a tightly contested game throughout the first two quarters with Philly pulling away throughout the final two periods because of that defensive pressure on Mahomes.
Instead, the Chiefs’ hog mollies kept their star quarterback from being sacked all game long and that was the key to them winning that contest. Mahomes better be treating those big boys well up front.
The sixth-year game manager did his part, too, of course. Mahomes finished 21 for 27 with 182 yards passing and three scores through the air. The only times the QB was tackled were when he ran it himself six times for 44 yards.
The protection was good enough that Mahomes didn’t see much pressure throughout the game. He only threw six incompletions and one of those came on that shovel pass to Jody Fortson early in the game that was done to avoid a sack as Haason Reddick closed in on the quarterback.
The minimal pressure was a game changer for Kansas City. Without the performance the offensive line had on Sunday, the Chiefs do not win. More hits on Mahomes equals more opportunities for that nagging injury to become a factor. Mahomes got up hobbling after one scramble in the first half but came back out fine in the second half and was able to close the deficit and eventually overcome it.
If you look at statistics, the Chiefs were really outplayed in every part of that game minus sacks and penalties.
The Eagles had more first downs, more third-down conversions and a better conversion rate, more total yardage, and a much better time of possession. Philadelphia had the football for 35:47 of the game, which is a recipe for beating the Kansas City offense, as we all know. The less that Reid and company are able to have the ball and take it downfield and score on you, the better your chances are to win.
The Eagles did that. But, they committed six penalties to the Chiefs’ three, surrendered two sacks to quarterback Jalen Hurts, and the biggest mistake of all, they fumbled. Hurts fumbled the ball while trying to evade a sack and Kansas City’s Nick Bolton picked it up and took full advantage of the mishap from the opponent as he cruised in for a defensive touchdown.
The play of the defense/special teams was a big part of this win to me as well. I know, they allowed 35 points. Coming into this game I think you’d be crazy if you believed the Eagles wouldn’t get around 30 points on this defense. and in a game like this on the biggest stage, I think you have to find the key plays and not dwell on the overall play. The biggest plays of the game came on defense or special teams for Kansas City.
The scoop-and-score from Bolton was the biggest difference to me. Without that play, the Chiefs enter halftime trailing 24-7. A much bigger deficit that I’m not sold they would have overcome. Also, the play that set them up for an 8-point lead came from the special teams. The Chiefs got a Super Bowl record-setting 65-yard punt return from Kadarius Toney to put them on the five and set up an easy touchdown three plays later.
So, the Chiefs’ offensive line set the team up for success and then the defense and special teams did what it had to do by making the game’s biggest plays and helping to clinch the team’s third Super Bowl victory, and their second in four years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.