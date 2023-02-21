Two weeks ago, a high school boys basketball game pitting No. 9 and No. 3 in Oklahoma's Class 4 rankings saw a final score of 4-2.
That isn't a typo. There were six total points scored in a full-length basketball game on Feb. 7.
The Anadarko Warriors, ranked ninth, entered the game with a plan. That plan? Keep the ball as long as possible.
The Weatherford Eagles are 23-1 and their lone loss came against second-ranked Class 4 opponent, Kingfisher.
It appeared head coach Doug Schumpert had a plan of holding the ball all game in order to give his team the best chance at beating Weatherford.
You can see a breakdown of the game at this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CDAzeE1GwIw.
To put it simply, once Anadarko gained possession of the ball in the first half they held it. A travel in the second quarter gave the ball to the Eagles, which led to a foul and two free throws for a 2-0 game.
The Eagles added a basket in the second half to go up 4-0. There was a turnover forced by the Warriors that led to a fastbreak layup and a 4-2 score.
Once Anadarko got the ball back they tried to hold for a potential game-winning shot that ended up being no good as they fell 4-2.
Boring or strategic
Now, you can really look at this two different ways. You can immediately say "This is boring. This isn't basketball. Make a shot clock for high school basketball everywhere."
Or, maybe your mind immediately thinks, "Hey, props to the coach for being strategic and trying anything to help his team win."
This has been a topic within prep basketball for a long time. But, this recent game and an interview with Missouri Southern women's college basketball player, Madi Stokes, recently, has me thinking.
Should there be a shot clock for high school basketball in every state?
Stokes certainly thinks so, but not to avoid strategies like the one used by Schumpert two weeks ago. Stokes' reasoning is simply for experience.
She noted that it has been much different for her in college because of not getting used to a shot clock while she was in high school.
"The shot clock was something that I had to get used to," Stokes said. "It's a lot different than high school, especially because of the shot clock. You're not used to having 20 seconds to score the ball. A lot of teams stall at the end of games because they're ahead and you can't do that in college.
"I think high school should have a shot clock just because kids who come to college will be more prepared for it."
I think the redshirt junior at MSSU is on to something. At the very least, a shot clock can provide college-level athletes that preparation for the next level.
But, what cons would come with adding a shot clock? Maybe speeding the game up too much?
The fact of the matter is that not all at the prep level have that ability to play beyond high school. Would a shot clock speed everything up too much? You might see far fewer points scored and more turnovers as the teams are sped up and must run through the offense quicker.
Would potentially less-efficient basketball be worth adding a shot clock to avoid 4-2 games or to prepare athletes for that shot clock that they'll see in college?
Pros and cons
The topic brings up plenty of questions. I believe there are certainly positives and negatives to the shot clock being added to the high school game.
I lean towards adding it. I think it would bring significant differences to coaching at that level as well as much different play style for the athletes. Stokes had thoughts on the difference in the play style herself.
"In college, if you have 20 seconds left on the (shot) clock you have to get the best shot you can get. So, moving the ball, setting screens and things like that is different than just having one girl stand in the corner and hold the ball," Stokes said.
She's referring to just holding for the last shot in a close game with maybe a minute or more time left on the game clock. Those strategies are omitted because there is no shot clock and if you are tied or are trailing by a point or two, you can choose to just hold for the last shot.
Or even doing something similar to close out the half. If you have a slim lead as the first half winds down you may just hold the ball the last minute or more to ensure your lead and get a chance to end the half with a score.
Stokes noted that she thinks 30 seconds is too short of a shot clock for high schoolers and that 60 seconds could be too long. She likes the idea of a 45-second clock.
I agree 100% that 30 seconds would be way too quick for a high school game. But, I don't know if even 45 seconds is enough. If you implement the shot clock, I would make it 50 or 60 seconds. If you assume that getting the ball across half-court takes five seconds, that would leave the offense with 45-55 seconds to run their offense and get a shot off.
That should be plenty of time and the players don't have to feel rushed as they cross half-court and see 25 seconds ticking down.
I'm pro shot clock in high school as long it's longer than college's 30 seconds.
