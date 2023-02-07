Talk about must-see TV. This has to fit the bill.
It's Super Bowl week. The Chiefs are playing in the big game. Kansas City's head coach Andy Reid is going to be playing against his former team — the Philadelphia Eagles. Also, the only other team Reid has led from the sideline in his 24-year career.
Which is a special opportunity for Reid and a good moment for Chiefs fans everywhere. It just doesn't describe unique.
Unique means: being the only one of its kind; unlike anything else.
What's unique is Jason and Travis Kelce becoming the first pair of brothers to play against one another in the Super Bowl. Since no brothers have ever played against each other in a league championship game, it's already unique in the sense of being the only one of its kind.
As for being unlike anything else, it can be separated from any other competition because this is the biggest stage in the NFL.
I spoke last month with Alan Benes on his opportunity to play alongside his brother, Andy, in the MLB and for the St. Louis Cardinals. He talked with me about how that was a special time for he, his brother and their parents.
While that is a rare occurrence, and certainly special, it isn't unique. Multiple sets of brothers have reached the professional level in many sports. Either playing against or with one another. I'm sure there are plenty who have teamed up in the postseason of their respective sports but none have ever went against each other in a Super Bowl.
Just think about what played out before these guys made it here. It began when they got to suit up together some in high school when they played football for Cleveland Heights in Ohio. Then, Jason moved on to the University of Cincinnati while Travis was still in high school. Travis, two years later, followed right behind him becoming a Bearcat as well.
In 2011, Jason was drafted by the Eagles and immediately stepped into the starting center role.
After a breakout season as a senior, Travis was taken by the Chiefs in the third round of the 2013 draft.
It's worth noting, the two could have became teammates in 2013 had the Eagles selected Travis rather than Zach Ertz to be their tight end in that draft.
So all of these things have to fall into place for this to happen, right? They were good enough to suit up for their varsity football team. They were both good enough to play at the college level. Then, they were even good enough to make it to the NFL. All of these are very special because not a lot of brothers get to experience all of those things. But, again, not necessarily unique.
But, what about to continue improving and sustain a career to still be playing in 2023 where they eventually meet in a Super Bowl?
What's crazy about this, and shows you just how unique playing against your brother in a Super Bowl is that both of these guys already have a Super Bowl ring. Jason got his in Super Bowl LII when the Eagles beat the New England Patriots. Two years later, Travis got his when the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54.
Both brothers have been in the league now for 10 or more seasons and both with the same team during their entire career. Yet, they hadn't faced off in the big game yet.
This is a unique moment that Travis and Jason are certain to enjoy. But their parents Ed and Donna will likely cherish it even more. Even after these men retire, they'll talk about Feb. 12, 2023 for the rest of their lives.
