ANDERSON, Mo. — Lily Allman, a dominant girls golfer in Southwest Missouri this fall, will continue her career at Missouri Southern.
A senior at McDonald County, Allman signed her letter-of-intent with the Lions on Wednesday afternoon in the high school's Performing Arts Center.
Allman, who capped her season by tying for third place in the Class 3 state tournament at Twin Hills Golf and Country Club, narrowed her choices to MSSU and Columbia (Mo.) College before choosing the Lions.
"From the moment that the season started, they were heavily recruiting me," Allman said. "The girls (on MSSU's golf team), I know before state, I think all them texted me, wished me good luck, and the coaches were always very supportive. And it's close to home, and the teacher education program, and they have a really nice indoor facility, too, that they just established. A lot went into it ... family atmosphere, it's really that welcoming environment."
Allman, whose uncle Kirk Allman is her swing coach, didn't start playing golf until the eighth grade, and as a freshman she played on the Mustangs' boys team. The next year the school added a girls team, and Allman has been at the front of the program's growth.
She's a three-time all-conference and all-district selection, two-time district champion, sectional champion in 2019 and a three-time state qualifier. Away from the golf course, she's earned numerous academic laurels.
"It's not only the golf team that will miss her, but the community, the school will miss her," Mustangs coach Darryl Harbaugh said. "She's one of the best kids in the school. You can't ask for any better high school athlete than Lily. She deserves everything she gets and then some."
Her most memorable stretch of holes came during the eCarthage.com Tournament in September. After a 3-over-par 38 on the front nine, Allman promptly birdied the first five holes on the back nine en route to a 5-under 31 coming in and a 2-under 69 for the round.
"I was playing good golf," Allman said. "I didn't have the front nine that I wanted, so I remember thinking just do my best that I can on the back. It was a new nine holes, and I had an opportunity to start over. When I got that mentality, I birdied 10 and made a nice putt. From then on, I never looked back, didn't have any negative thoughts, it was all pretty positive."
Allman even had a wow moment during the birdie barrage.
"Coach Harbaugh talked to me I think on hole 13 on the tee box," she said. "He was like 'This is your chance to get under par.' I never really thought about it at that point because I was playing decent. So I was like OK. As soon as he told me that, I realized this is something I could do."
"A 69, five straight birdies on the back nine, she got the ball rolling," Harbaugh said. "And from then on, any tournament she was in, Briarbrook, Joplin, (Big 8) Conference where she tied for first (with Springfield Catholic's Reagan Zibilski, who won the Class 2 state title by 14 strokes), district another first ... that's five pretty solid tournaments right in a row. And she was right there at state (finishing four shots off the pace).
"If you walk in this year and say you're going to finish first five times and win third in state, that's a pretty good year."
