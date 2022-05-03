ANDERSON, Mo. — The Big 8 West Conference championship title remains in Anderson.
McDonald County's baseball team blanked Nevada 2-0 to repeat as conference champions on Tuesday afternoon at MCHS.
Ranked No. 4 in Class 5, the Mustangs are now 19-6 overall on the season. McDonald County travels to face the Big 8 East champion on Thursday to determine overall Big 8 championship.
The Mustangs drew first blood against the Tigers as they plated runs in the third and fourth frames to account for their scoring.
And that's all the runs of support starter Levi Helm needed. He was two outs shy of going the distance as he limited Nevada to three hits while striking out 11 batters.
Weston Gordon notched the final two outs in the seventh to earn the save.
Helm also got it done with the bat for McDonald County. He had a hit and drove in a run, while Cole Martin collected the team's other knock and scored a run.
Cross Dowd also came across for the team's other tally.
Leading the way for the Tigers (13-5) was Nebraska commit Case Sanderson. He allowed two runs and walked two over six strong innings of work while punching out nine batters.
Sanderson recorded the game's only extra base hit, a double.
