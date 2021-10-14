NEOSHO, Mo. — For the second straight year, McDonald County and Webb City will face off in the Class 4 District 6 championship game.
First pitch is set for 5 p.m. on Friday at NHS Athletic Complex.
On Thursday afternoon, top-seeded McDonald County (24-6) downed fourth-seeded Neosho 13-2 in five innings in a semifinal matchup.
Third-seeded Webb City (16-12) defeated second-seeded Willard 6-3 in the other semifinal contest.
Last year, the Cardinals blanked the Mustangs 5-0 in the district title game behind a no-hitter from Haidyn Berry. It was Webb City's second straight district championship.
However, McDonald County shutout Webb City 15-0 in its only regular season matchup on Oct. 4.
The Wildcats conclude the season 14-14 with the loss to the Mustangs.
Other district action
Carthage's bid at reaching its second consecutive district final appearance fell short on Thursday.
Nixa came-from-behind to beat Carthage 5-3 in a Class 5 District 6 semifinal showdown.
The Tigers finish the season 21-14.
