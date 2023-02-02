ANDERSON, Mo. — McDonald County lost the only two individually contested matches Thursday but prevailed in all others with forfeits over Carl Junction in a girls’ dual wrestling match.
The Mustangs received a 24-12 decision over the Bulldogs.
Although the match was punctuated with double forfeits, McDonald County got single forfeits in the 110-pound weight class, as well as in the 145, 155 and 170 classes to claim the victory.
In the 120-pound class, Carl Junction’s Bryanna McCabe pinned Jaslyn Benhumea in 14 seconds, while at 135 the Bulldogs’ Isabella Montez pinned Rylie Huston in 1:01 minutes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.