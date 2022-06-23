ST. JOSEPH — The St. Joseph Mustangs erased a 6-2 hole with six runs in the sixth and five in the seventh to earn a 13-8 victory over the Joplin Outlaws in MINK League action on Thursday night at Phil Welch Stadium.
St. Joe, improving to 13-7, is now on a three-game win streak. Joplin fell back to .500 at 9-9 as its two-game win streak halted.
In the bottom of the sixth, Jack Wagner started the rally for the Mustangs with an RBI single to trim the deficit to 6-3. Jaxon Himell, Mason Holton, Noah Bodenhausen and Brady Holden followed with bases-loaded walks apiece while Dylan Carey was plunked with the bases juiced as St. Joe took a 8-6 advantage.
Holton collected a sacrifice fly to start the scoring in the seventh. Will Dryburgh touched home on a passed ball, while an RBI single from Holden gave St. Joe an 11-6 lead.
Carey and Wagner capped the inning with RBI doubles each.
The Outlaws didn’t let up down the stretch. Caden Bressler smacked a two-run double to left field to trim the hole to five, but the deficit proved too large to overcome.
After the Mustangs grabbed the initial lead off an RBI single from Holton in the second, Joplin answered as Max Bruff recorded a two-run triple to give the visitors a one-run lead in the top of the third.
St. Joe knotted things up when Karl Koerper belted a solo home run in the fourth. The Outlaws broke the 2-2 tie thanks to a run-scoring groundout from Bressler in the fifth.
Joplin plated three runs in the sixth. Casey Yamauchi had an RBI double, while Sam Fagan scored on a fielding error and Yamauchi touched home following a wild pitch.
The Mustangs used three different pitchers. Starter Dawson Smith tossed 5 2/3 innings and was charged with four earned runs on eight hits while striking out six with three walks.
Tanner Schmidt, the winning pitcher, struck out two over 1 1/3 scoreless relief frames. Tanner Lukowski and Michael Infranca finished it off for St. Joe.
Wagner and Casey collected two hits apiece to pace the Mustangs’ offense.
The Outlaws used seven pitchers. Eduardo Ojeda was tagged with the loss after walking four and allowing two runs as part of St. Joe’s six-run sixth.
Yamauchi, the team’s leadoff hitter, was a big bright spot. He went 3 for 5 with three runs scored, three stolen bases, one double and one RBI on the night.
Joplin plays at Clarinda at 7 p.m. Friday night.
