Junior Toby Moore finished a game-winning layup with just under 20 seconds to play as the McDonald County boys basketball team edged Joplin 61-59 on Tuesday night inside Kaminsky Gymnasium.
The Mustangs opened the season with a 1-0 record, while the Eagles fell to 0-1.
Both teams were tied at 17 after the first quarter. Joplin took a 31-29 advantage at the break before the Mustangs grabbed a 49-47 lead at the end of the third quarter.
Cross Dowd led McDonald County with 22 points. All Wright, who fouled out with 2:24 to play in the game, captured game honors with 30 points.
The Eagles play host to Pittsburg on Dec. 2, while the Mustangs play host to Hillcrest on Dec. 6.
