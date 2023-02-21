ANDERSON, Mo. — The Joplin girls basketball team let a five-point halftime lead slip away Tuesday, falling to host McDonald County 54-49.
After an even-scoring third quarter, the Mustangs outscored the Eagles 15-5 in the fourth period to gain the decision.
Riley Kelly pumped in 16 points to lead Joplin, while teammate Bailey Ledford added 12.
Carlie Martin had 14 points, Carlee Cooper 13 and Roslynn Huston, 10, to top McDonald County.
Joplin (4-22) will play in the Class 6 District 5 Tournament at 4 p.m. on March 2 against Republic.
McDonald County (13-13) will play Bolivar at 6:30 p.m. March 2 in the Class 5 District 7 Tournament.
