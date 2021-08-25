McDonald County took another step forward during last year’s 5-5 season — the same amount of wins the Mustangs picked up in 2018 and 2019 combined.
“We played for a share of the Big 8 West Conference title,” coach Kellen Hoover said. “We hope that experience, even though it didn’t end how we wanted, puts us in a better position to win as we compete in those kinds of games going forward. We won our Week 10 game (37-14 district win over Marshfield), which marked the first time in our program’s history we advanced to Week 11.
“I was extremely proud of our kids and was happy for them that they were able to experience a playoff victory.”
Once again, McDonald County has a veteran-laden group coming back. It starts with senior quarterback Cole Martin, who earned all-conference honors last year. Second-team all-conference honoree Logan Harriman is back at tight end.
“This will be Cole’s third year starting at quarterback for us,” Hoover said. “He might be the most competitive kid I’ve ever coached. He has an extremely high football IQ and could play about any skill position on the field well. Logan is one of the biggest keys to our offense that never gets in the stat book. He’s an extremely physical blocker as our tight end and is a really important piece to our system.”
The Mustangs have a stable of running backs with seniors Jared Mora and Jakobe Montes, junior Bryce Willis and sophomore Destyn Dowd. Martin will be throwing to senior receivers Pierce Harmon, Levi Malone (first-team all-conference), Colton Ruddick and juniors Cross Dowd and Jack Parnell.
Leading the way in the trenches will be seniors Junior Eliam, Garrett Gricks, Danny Grider and Levi Neale.
“We hope to continue our success running the football from last season,” Hoover said. “If we are able to be physical up front and run the football effectively, it will set up the other parts of our offense. In addition to that, we need to be able to complete high percentage throws and get the ball to playmakers in space if that is what the defense gives us.”
McDonald County returns eight starters on the defense. Gricks (defensive line), Harmon (defensive back) and Martin (defensive back) racked up all-conference honors last season.
“As always, we hope our strength is that we are stout against the run and tackle extremely well,” Hoover said. “Our focus will be getting 11 helmets to the ball and always playing with high effort and energy.”
Hoover also looks for sophomores Sam Barton, Jayce Hitt, Toby Moore and Sam Murphy to make an impact on varsity this season. Other top returnees include seniors Jude Horrocks and Andrew Watkins as well as junior Weston Gordon.
“This will be the most experienced team we’ve had since I’ve been at McDonald County,” Hoover said. “But we still need to be more consistent day in and day out, and need to focus on doing the little things right that it takes to be a great team. You have to be at your best every week in the Big 8 because every opponent is a tremendous test. We’ve got to focus on doing our job the best we can every snap. If our consistent execution can improve, we can reach our potential and have a really great year in 2021.”
2021 SCHEDULE
Aug. 27 — Aurora
Sept. 3 — at Springfield Catholic
Sept. 10 — at Lamar
Sept. 17 — Monett
Sept. 24 — at Seneca
Oct. 1 — East Newton
Oct. 8 — Reeds Spring
Oct. 15 — at Nevada
Oct. 22 — Cassville
2020 RESULTSAurora 50, McDonald County 36
McDonald County 35, Springfield Catholic 19
McDonald County 42, Lamar 41
McDonald County 13, Monett 7
McDonald County 39, Frontenac 13
Harrisonville 28, McDonald County 14
Nevada 14, McDonald County 13
Cassville 44, McDonald County 21
DISTRICT PLAYOFFS
McDonald County 37, Marshfield 14
West Plains 35, McDonald County 2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.