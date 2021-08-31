ANDERSON, Mo. — It wasn't a perfect game like on Saturday, but it may have been the next best thing.
McDonald County standout Madeline McCall struck out 18 batters and held Joplin to one hit in the Mustangs' 1-0 victory over the Eagles on Tuesday afternoon.
The only hit the Pittsburg State commit allowed was to Jadyn Pankow, who singled to center field in the top of the fourth inning.
And McDonald County scored its only tally in unusual fashion. In the bottom of the fourth, Katelynn Townsend came across on a dropped third strike with Melanie Gilming at the plate.
Reagan Myrick led the way offensively for the Mustangs with two hits.
Jill McDaniel suffered the loss for Joplin despite working six innings of one-run ball. She struck out four batters and walked one.
Joplin hosts Cassville at 4:30 p.m. Thursday while McDonald County plays at Marshfield.
