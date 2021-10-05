The McDonald County football team is off to one of its best starts in a long time.
After defeating East Newton 35-13 in Week 6, the Mustangs improved to 5-1 (3-1 Big 8 West) to match the program’s highest win total in over a decade.
“It has been a really good group of guys,” McDonald County coach Kellen Hoover said. “We're pretty experienced. A lot of our seniors have started since they were sophomores, some even as freshmen. It’s a group that has gained a ton of varsity experience. Really for our seniors, this is their last shot at it. It’s their last chance to leave their mark and leave their legacy. They have done a really good job each week focusing on that week’s task and wanting to be 1-0 when we walk off the field on Friday.”
The Mustangs opened the season with a signature 33-22 victory over Aurora. McDonald County has also downed Springfield Catholic 45-6, Monett 31-14 and Seneca 35-7 with its only setback coming against Lamar (31-7) — the defending Class 2 state champions.
Hoover said what centerpieces everything for the Mustangs is their seasoned offensive line that features Garrett Gricks, Junior Eliam, Danny Grider, Toby Moore and Ivan Serna.
“We unfortunately lost Danny at right tackle to a knee injury against Seneca,” Hoover said. “It doesn’t look like he will be back from that this year. I hate that for him being a senior, but those guys (up front) drive everything that we do.”
McDonald County has a few different faces at running back, but Jakobe Montes has seen significant time in the backfield.
At wide receiver, Colton Ruddick is putting together a productive season, Hoover said. The fifth-year coach also said Levi Malone is almost back to full strength after sustaining a hamstring injury earlier this season.
Senior Cole Martin has proven to be one of the top quarterbacks in the area this fall. He earned all-conference honors last year.
“Cole has been here since his sophomore year,” Hoover said. “He makes us go as far as decision-making. He can run. He can throw, but probably his best two assets are his competitiveness and his IQ. His football IQ is through the roof. That is necessary for all the things we give him to look at from play to play. He handles it really well.”
Defensively, Hoover said the play up front has been solid with Gricks leading the way along with several rotational players.
“Garrett is such a run-stuffer,” Hoover added. “Junior has played a really good defensive end this year. A rotational guy who has come on as of late is Sam Murphy, who is just a sophomore. He has done a really good job, especially lately.”
Seniors Jude Horrocks and Jared Mora anchor the middle of the defense at linebacker. Cross Dowd, Pierce Harmon and Martin have been getting it done for the Mustangs in the secondary.
“Jude and Jared are a couple of our leaders in tackles,” Hoover said. “We asked Weston Gordon to go cover a lot of slot receivers and he has been great. Cross has played really well at corner. Pierce has played a really solid corner. And then Cole at free safety. He gets everybody where they need to be and is the quarterback of the defense.”
McDonald County hosts Reeds Spring (3-3) on Friday. The Mustangs then travel to Nevada (5-1) for an intriguing Big 8 West matchup in Week 8 before closing out the regular season at home against Cassville (2-4).
“To be honest, I can’t remember the last time we were 5-1,” Hoover said. “Last year, we started out 4-1 but did not finish the season how we wanted to. But that just goes to show you we can’t rest on anything in our conference because if you’re looking in the past and happy with what you have done, then you are going to get beat. We are excited to be 5-1, but definitely not satisfied.”
