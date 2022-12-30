The McDonald County boys basketball team took a 21-3 lead in the first quarter and went on to defeat East Newton 54-35 in Friday’s seventh-place game at the Neosho Holiday Classic.
The Mustangs (6-6) recorded 12 steals, including four by Sterling Woods and three by Cross Dowd, and scored 20 points off 16 East Newton turnovers. McDonald County had a huge advantage in the paint, outscoring the Patriots 34-8.
East Newton (5-7) made just 1 of 11 shots in the first quarter and shot 24% (12-50) for the game.
McDonald County was led by 21 points, nine rebounds and six assists from Woods. Josh Pacheco scored 14 and had 12 rebounds and Dowd finished with 10 points.
Marshal Renner paced East Newton with 11 points and Braxton Wolfe scored nine and had 12 rebounds.
