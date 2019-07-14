ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The St. Joseph Mustangs plated eight unanswered runs en route to an 11-2 victory over the Joplin Outlaws on Saturday night at Phil Welch Stadium.
The Outlaws scored a pair of runs through the first two innings, with one coming on a Mike Million home run that brought Joplin to within 3-2 in the top of the second.
But from there, Joplin was held scoreless for six straight frames while St. Joseph plated one run in the second, four runs in the third and three runs in the seventh.
St. Joseph starting pitcher Cam Bednar, a Missouri Southern product, tossed a complete game, limiting Joplin to eight hits while striking out seven batters.
With the setback, Joplin dropped its season record to 18-16 overall and 12-15 in MINK League play. The Outlaws trail South Division frontrunner Ozark by 21/2 games with nine league games remaining in the regular season.
David Butterfield gave Joplin its only lead in the top of the first, hitting a single to drive in Zach Ehlen from third for a 1-0 lead.
However, St. Joseph (28-9, 22-7) answered immediately with three runs on three hits in the bottom of the first, highlighted by a two-RBI double by Terrance Spurlin.
The Mustangs’ best individual showing at the plate came from Jackson
Dierenfeldt, who finished 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles and three RBI. He extended the St. Joseph lead to 8-2 in the bottom of the third with a two-run double and pushed the lead to 11-2 in the seventh with a one-run double.
Dylan Ketch went 2-for-5 with two runs scored for St. Joseph.
For Joplin, Million and David Butterfield both logged two hits and drove in one run apiece.
The Outlaws continue their road stint tonight, taking on the Sedalia Bombers at 7 at Liberty Park Stadium in Sedalia.
