SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A two-run home run off the bat of Terrance Spurlin propelled the St. Joseph Mustangs to a 3-1 victory over the Ozark Generals in the opening game of the MINK League championship series on Thursday night at Meador Park.
The best-of-three series between the North and South Division champions shifts to St. Joseph tonight where the Mustangs (37-10) could clinch a league championship at Phil Welch Stadium. First pitch is at 7 p.m.
If necessary, Game 3 would be Saturday night in St. Joseph.
In the series opener, the Generals (23-17) struck first in the bottom of the second.
Lucas Riddick was hit by a pitch, and after an out, Wesley Anderson singled and Tanner Maskey walked to load the bases. A fielder’s choice off the bat of Ashton Smith gave Ozark a 1-0 lead.
The Mustangs tied it in the third, as JP Tighe singled and Dylan Ketch doubled before Jackson Dierenfeldt’s groundout allowed Tighe to score.
St. Joseph took the lead in the fourth as Karl Koerper reached on a fielder’s choice before Spurlin homered.
Mack Stephenson (5-0) earned the victory after limiting the Generals to one run on six hits while striking out five in six innings.
Luke Anderson tossed three perfect innings in relief, striking out seven of the nine batters he faced to earn the save.
Drew Beazley and Dierenfeldt had two hits apiece for the Mustangs.
Tyson Campbell (6-3) was charged with the loss after allowing three runs on eight hits in nine innings. He struck out 13 and walked just one.
Anderson went 2-for-4 for the Generals, who had just six hits.
MINK League playoffs
