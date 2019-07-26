ST. JOSEPH, Mo.—The St. Joseph Mustangs are the 2019 MINK League champions.
The Mustangs defeated the Ozark Generals 18-10 in Game 2 of the MINK League championship series on Friday night in front of 2,469 fans at Phil Welch Stadium.
After beating Ozark 3-1 one night earlier, St. Joseph ended the best-of-three series in two games, capturing the Merl Eberly Trophy.
St. Joseph ends the season at 38-10, while Ozark finished 23-18.
It's the sixth MINK League championship for St. Joseph.
In the clash between North Division and South Division champions, the Mustangs scored 10 unanswered runs late in the game.
The hosts took an early lead when Terrance Spurlin recorded an RBI single in the bottom of the first.
Ozark plated three runs in the second, as two runs scored on Ashton Smith’s single before Blake Vandiver drew a bases-loaded walk.
The Mustangs plated three runs in the fourth, as Max Mircovich smacked a two-run home run before another run crossed the plate on an error.
St. Joseph extended its lead with four runs in the fifth. Hampton Hudson delivered a three-run triple and Jackson Dierenfeldt followed with a sacrifice fly, giving the Mustangs an 8-3 advantage.
But the Generals tied the game with five runs in the sixth. During the big inning, Vandiver hit an RBI single, Joey Castelli drew a bases-loaded walk, one run scored on a wild pitch, another came home on a passed ball before Smith’s ground out tied the game.
The game wasn’t tied long, as the Mustangs re-took the lead with five runs in the bottom half of the sixth, as Karl Koerper delivered a solo home run, Mircovich added a run-scoring single, two more runs scored after an error and Jackson Wagner contributed a sac fly.
St. Joseph added five insurance runs in the eighth on RBI singles from Koerper, Spurlin and Karsen Reid, along with a two-run single from Dylan Ketch.
Ozark plated two runs in the ninth for the final margin.
The Mustangs pounded out 18 hits. Dierenfeldt and Spurlin had three hits apiece, while Mircovich, Hampton Hudson, Maxson and Koerper added two apiece.
St. Joseph’s Austin Brooks was the winning pitcher.
Ozark’s Tanner Maskey had three hits and Vandiver added two. Brigham Booe was charged with the loss.
