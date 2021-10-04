ANDERSON, Mo. — The McDonald County softball amassed 17 hits in a 15-0 victory over Webb City on Monday afternoon at home.
The Class 4 No. 4 Mustangs (18-5) had seven different individuals log two hits or more in the contest, led by Jacie Frencken who had three hits with two doubles and four RBI total.
In addition, Mariana Salas went a perfect 3-for-3 with a double, home run and three runs driven in. Nevaeh Dodson, who tossed four one-hit frames against the Cardinals, added a pair of hits and RBI.
Carlee Cooper, Madeline McCall, Adasyn Leach and Katelynn Townsend also had two-hit performances for the Mustangs.
Morgan Brannon had Webb City's (13-10) lone hit of the contest. Laney Taylor suffered the loss.
McDonald County concludes regular season play with a home matchup against Monett at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Webb City, which has two games left on its regular season slate, goes to Carthage on Tuesday.
