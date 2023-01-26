Getting nine individual wins and one forfeit Thursday, McDonald County defeated Marshfield 48-21 in a boys dual wrestling match.
In decision victories for McDonald County, Everson Perez defeated Garon Whitlock 9-6 in the 106-pound category; Levi Smith defeated MJ Gritts 10-3 (144); Malosi Sosef defeated Eli Reynolds 9-3 (190); and Samuel Murphy defeated Erik Tomanek 5-1 (215).
Other wins by pins for the Mustangs came at 126 by Dominic Cervantes; Blaine Ortiz, 138; Brady Bogart. 157; Colter Vick, 175; Jayce Hitt, 285.
McDonald County’s Robinson Yoshino, 113, received the only forfeit in the match.
