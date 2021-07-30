Caden Myers’ recruiting process went just the way he wanted — short and sweet.
The process all started with a simple recruiting video to showcase what he was capable of at the plate, on defense and on the bump.
And after his former coach at Webb City, Flave Darnell, reached out to head coach Scott Nasby at Drury University in Springfield — everything began to take shape.
“Coach Nasby said I looked good, and I needed to come out to a showcase, so he could see me in person,” Myers said. “I went to the showcase a couple of weeks ago and I played well there. That’s whenever they offered me.”
Myers is a senior-to-be at Thomas Jefferson, but due to the school not having a baseball program, he plays travel ball with Kansas Curve out of Wichita during the fall and summer. On Thursday morning, he announced his commitment over Twitter to play college baseball at Drury.
“Me and my family decided that Drury was the place I needed to be,” he said. “I really, really liked the coaches. From the experiences I had with them and another big thing for me at Drury, I enjoyed the private setting. There weren’t as many kids at the college, which really reminded me of Thomas Jefferson. I really enjoyed that about Drury.”
Myers plays primarily third base and the plan is for him to be on the infield with the Panthers. Nasby also wants to see him on the mound.
The 5-foot-10, 185-pounder is a right-handed pitcher and righty swinger. He hovers around 85-87 miles per hour on his heater and also uses a curveball and changeup.
“I think I’ll be a solid defender with a good arm,” Myers said. “That’s one of the big reasons why he wants me on the left-side. I want to do my part at the plate. Hitting has always been the best aspect of my game, so I think I’ll be a really good offensive player for them and a solid guy on the infield. Hopefully, I can do my part on the mound whenever I get the chance.”
Myers said he will continue to play on Kansas Curve’s 18U team until he graduates from Thomas Jefferson. During that time, he’s gained experience against quality arms at the plate and gotten reps at a multitude of positions, including third base, second base and first base.
And the competition is no slouch, either.
“There is a collegiate team with Curve,” Myers said. “We have scrimmaged the collegiate team, so we got to see kids that play college baseball. We got to face collegiate arms at the beginning of the season. We also went up to Utah and we faced a really good Utah team with 34 (Division I) commits on their active roster.
“I personally have a lot more fun playing the game against those older guys because just getting that head start and seeing collegiate pitching early … It’s honestly a blast for me. I appreciate when we face those guys.”
Myers’ primary goal once he arrives at Drury is to play immediately, but he’s also open to any role with the end result of helping his team win.
Aside from what lies ahead in his career, Myers’ commitment to Drury is bigger than baseball.
“Although I haven’t been going to TJ that long, it was a big, big deal to commit because I believe I’m the second athlete to commit to play at the next level from TJ,” Myers said. “It feels amazing being one of the only ones from TJ to commit to academics and athletics at the next level. Since TJ is a strong academic school, you don’t see many people seeking to play a college sport after they graduate from Thomas Jefferson, so this is special.
“I feel honored to be able to show that one can excel in academics and athletics while attending Thomas Jefferson.”
