DIAMOND, Mo. — Caden Myers came up big when needed the most for Thomas Jefferson.
The senior guard tied the game with a layup with just 12 seconds to go and picked up a steal that he converted into bucket in the final second as the Cavaliers (4-0) topped Diamond 48-46 on Tuesday night in the Gem City Classic semifinals.
Thomas Jefferson plays Lighthouse Christian at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the championship game.
Myers finished with 19 points to pace the Cavaliers. Jay Ball contributed 15 points, while Drew Goodhope had six.
Tyler Brouhard chipped in five points as well for Thomas Jefferson.
