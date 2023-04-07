Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School’s Prithvi Nagarajan has been named the boys athlete of the week by The Joplin Globe for his performances on the tennis court while Mount Vernon’s Harley Daniels has been named the girls athlete of the week for her numbers on the softball field during the week ending April 1.
PRITHVI NAGARAJAN
The junior helped TJ to a 2-0 start to the season last week. The Cavaliers topped Joplin 9-0 and Carl Junction 8-1 in tennis matches with Nagarajan at the forefront.
He won his single match with over Adam Badr 8-0 on Tuesday. In doubles, he paired up with Devan Murali to down Badr and William Hazlewood 8-0.
On Wednesday, Nagarajan defeated Blaine Wilkerson 8-2 in singles and joined Chengle Qlan to top Wilkerson and Jordan Markham of CJ by the same score.
“One thing he’s doing well right now is adapting to the conditions,” TJ head coach Tom Brumfield said. “Our conditions lately have not been ideal as far as wind.”
Brumfield added that changing the style of play is something Nagarajan has been successful with on windy days.
Another way he has shown an ability to adapt is in his doubles play. Coach sees the play style between singles and doubles being a different and Nagarajan has been able to have success in both early on.
“It’s a different game,” Brumfield said. “Your window of opportunity is smaller. You have to put it in a little bit smaller window. So you have to be able to control the ball and that’s one thing Prithvi (Nagarajan) is doing very well right now, controlling the ball and setting your person up at the net and the opportunities to take advantage of net play.”
Coach Brumfield added that he’s seen Nagarajan step up in his first year as a leader since the departure of former leader Ian Ding this year — along with two other juniors on the team. They’ve done so by getting the team off to a 4-0 start as of Friday.
HARLEY DANIELS
Daniels, a pitcher for the Mountaineers, provided a boost last week in both the circle and the batter’s box.
The senior went 13 for 16 at the plate for an .812 batting average with four doubles and five RBIs. She pitched in four contests and totaled 26 innings of work. Allowing only six earned runs, she featured a 1.61 earned run average and struck out 20 batters.
“We know that she is going to keep us in games with her ability to pitch,” Mount Vernon head coach Matt Schubert said. “She’s a player that works extremely hard at pitching and hitting and spends a lot of time outside of practice doing it as well.”
That effort helped the team to a 5-0 record during the week with wins over Ash Grove, Pittsburg (Kan.), Forsyth, Potosi and West County. Mount Vernon is now 15-1 overall and is ranked first in Class 2 by the Missouri High School Fastpitch Coaches Association.
Schubert added that Daniels’ love for the game is evident and is a part of her success.
“It’s almost an insatiable drive that she has in order to get better at it,” he said.
The ace’s outing against the Purple Dragons last week stood out to her coach.
“I think her performance against Pittsburg last week was pretty big,” Schubert said. “That was a team that I thought was the most talented hitting lineup we faced. She was able to close it down in the last couple innings to get the win.”
Daniels has committed to play college softball at State Fair Community College next year.
