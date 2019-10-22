Led by Morgan Nash’s triple-double, Missouri Southern defeated Newman 3-1 (24-26, 25-20, 25-22, 25-16) in MIAA volleyball action Tuesday night at Robert Ellis Young Gymnasium.
Nash, a junior from Tucson, Arizona, collected 13 kills, 11 assists and 11 digs for her fifth triple-double this season.
Janelle Brehm and CC Pollard each slammed 10 kills, and Brehm also made eight digs.
The Lions (12-10, 5-7 MIAA) also received 15 digs from Brooklynn McCain, six blocks from Makenzie Ma’amausili-Cacoulidis and Alyssa Diaz, four blocks from Alicia Pickett and 30 assists from Ma’amausili-Cacoulidis.
Trinity Conley had 14 digs for Newman (0-21, 0-11), and Raegen Roth had 38 assists and 12 digs.
The Lions led for most of the first set before the Jets rallied from a 22-18 deficit to earn the win.
The Lions stretched a 17-16 lead to 22-17 to win the second set, and Nash served 10 straight points to erase a 21-13 deficit in the third set. The fourth set saw the Lions break a 3-3 tie and never trail.
Missouri Southern faces road matches against No. 10 Northwest Missouri at 6 p.m. Friday and No. 10 Central Missouri at 7 on Saturday.
