Nate Trento is in his first year as head coach of the Joplin Youth Bass Team — formerly known as the Joplin High School Fishing Team.
The team was led by Sean Nicodemus for its first three years before Trento took over coaching duties.
He said he was unsure about taking on the position at first and what all it entailed. But, his first season has been a success.
“It’s going really, really good,” Trento said about the season. “I didn’t know what exactly to expect. I had a good feeling going into it. ... All the parents are super helpful.
“I’ve always been all about family. Any time I coached football or basketball (youth), I always told them ‘We’re a family.’ I feel that way with this team.”
That family aspect that Trento pushes might be a big part of why the team has grown so much this year. The fishing team has jumped up to eight boaters and 17 anglers this year and they’re taking on a ninth boater. There are four high school teams and five middle schools.
“It tells me that the team is getting out there,” Trento said about the growth. “I didn’t even know about it until last year when Sean (Nicodemus) told me. And I love fishing. I’m ate up with it.”
He believes the name change allowed them to gain more anglers this year. He believes others like him may not have known it was a youth organization if he hadn’t changed the title.
Some of the growth has come from towns surrounding Joplin such as Neosho, Carl Junction, McDonald County and Webb City. A lot of those new anglers are in the junior division, Trento said.
“I think that’s really neat because not only are we getting the kids but we’re also getting the sponsors,” he added.
NICO Fishing LLC., Nicodemus’ custom rods company, is one of the largest sponsors for the team. Other large donors include Black Rain Ordnance, Crossland Construction and Bud’s Bait. Trento believes the team is up to 24 sponsors now.
Trento said he has heard from sponsors that the bass team is doing a good thing to get the kids outdoors and more active.
One of those newcomers is an eighth grader at Webb City, Laken Hodges. Hodges is enjoying getting to fish on the boat versus from the bank. He’s been fishing on a boat before this year but never in a tournament.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Hodges said. “It’s a lot different from fishing banks. The water is a lot different (from the boat).”
This year has taught him a lot of new things about fishing, specifically how to fish with bass jigs — something he’d never used before.
“I never had anything like this,” Trento said. “This didn’t exist. So, the fact that they’re getting to see all of this at such a young age and be on bass boat and get that experience is just amazing.”
Webb City has a high school team but not a junior division team. Next year, Hodges will be in high school and could join the team in Webb City but his plans are to stay where he’s at.
“Oh yeah, definitely,” Hodges said about fishing again next year. “I’m hoping to stick with it as long as I can. I know you can fish until you’re a senior and I hope to fish until I’m a senior.
“I’m going to stay on this team until I’m a senior.”
BOATER COMMITMENT
The time and effort that is volunteered by the boaters means a lot to Joplin’s head coach.
“It’s a huge commitment,” Trento said. “It’s a lot to trust that a kid’s going to behave correctly and not be reckless or dangerous. It makes me feel good about our team because I know we have a bunch of good kids.”
One of those boaters is a former angler on the team when it first began under Nicodemus, Tristan Pfeiffer. Pfeiffer said he believed he was in a great spot to come back and join as a boater. The 21-year-old mentioned that Trento approached him at a meeting and asked him to be a boat captain and he thought he was at the right spot in life to help.
“I thought it was a good way to pitch in because I don’t have kids yet to do that for them, so, I thought, ‘Why not help some other kids out?’,” Pfeiffer said.
Pfeiffer made it to the state tournament his senior year and placed eighth. Throughout the season, he was awarded some scholarship money for college. He didn’t go to a traditional college and instead attended Nevada Welding School.
The National Youth Fishing Association still took that money and used it to purchase him a tig rig (welder) for his job.
Each boat at the tournament can have one adult and two youth fishermen. The adult is considered a “boater” and can have one or two anglers on the boat with them.
The team fishes in the NYFA and has to follow the rules set by the association at each tournament.
There are two divisions — junior and senior. The junior division is for students sixth through eighth grade while the senior level is for high school students. Junior fishermen can fish up into the senior division if needed but seniors cannot go down to the junior level.
Other rules are that boaters must be certified and allowed to drive a boat. Kids must wear life vests if the boat’s big motor is running. They must also wear a hat and polarized glasses to help prevent accidents with hooks.
Anglers are allowed to run the trolling motor on the front of the boat if they have their boater’s license. Otherwise, the boater has to run the trolling motor as well. Boaters can help the anglers with tying lures on or other tasks as long as they’re sitting down. If it looks like the boater is fishing on a day that is for youth only, they could be penalized.
Boaters are allowed to net fish for the anglers — something Trento said was “good” to help the kids land their catch.
Weekend tournaments
There are two tournaments each weekend. The one on Saturday is called the Pro-Team Association tournament. In this event, the boaters are allowed to fish with the one or two anglers on their boat. Sunday tournaments, on the other hand, are for youth only and are meant for kids to compete for chances to earn college scholarships.
Saturday tournaments give boaters and anglers a chance to win cash.
The NYFA held the first tournament of the year at Lake of the Ozarks on March 12 and had the last tournament on April 2 at Bull Shoals Lake.
A Joplin team of boater Carl Talley and angler Cordell Ward actually came away with the first-place finish at Bull Shoals on Saturday in the PTA tournament.
Those guys shared their secret but, like a lot of fisherman are well aware, it was a new day on Sunday and the fish didn’t bite on that same tactic again and everyone on the Joplin team tried it.
This weekend’s tournament at Table Rock Lake is each team’s last opportunity to qualify for the state tournament.
“Table Rock is always an exciting one,” Trento said. “The third tournament is about when the bass are up on the beds, in the shallows. The topwater bite is on, the fish are more active, so I expect everybody to do really well. So, everybody who hasn’t caught a fish, I’m hoping the boat captain’s can put ‘em on ‘em.”
In order to qualify for state at Stockton Lake, the teams have to land in the top 40% for Saturday or Sunday tournaments after the three regular season tournaments.
MORE ABOUT THE TEAM
Trento says the goal is to keep anglers from having to pay for anything. Another goal is giving an allowance to the boaters for providing their time and property for the team.
The team has team jerseys, hoodies and other gear provided for each member. Personalized hats are on their way with each person’s last name on their hat from Bud’s Bait.
The team held a fundraiser tournament at Grand Lake in Oklahoma, a chili feed in February, and pancake feed in April.
Team members are Brody Trento, Carter Skelley, Jaxon Boothe, Kage Coffman, Landon Talley, Cordell Ward, Brycen Trento, Kingston Powell, Andrew Mitchell, Steven Thornton, Gage Oxendine, Jeran Swarffar, Laken Hodges, Duke Plumberg, Maddison Whitcraft, Kemper Loyd and Ryder Porter.
