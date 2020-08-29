With the graduation of running back and Missouri player of the year Isaiah Davis, Joplin’s Nathan Glades shifted to a more primary role in the backfield.
Glades, 180-pound senior, made an impressive debut with 182 yards rushing and four touchdowns as the Eagles edged Webb City 41-40 Friday night in a prep football opener in front of a half-full Junge Field.
Davis’ final score gave Joplin a nine-point lead with 3:43 remaining and came after Eagles defensive back Korey Reid recovered an errant pitchout at the Webb City 44.
Glades picked up three yards on first down, and then from the 41, he went off right tackle and broke outside to the sideline where he outran the Webb City defense.
“I was so excited about that because that was the play that we needed,” Glades said. “We needed all the effort that everybody could give, and I was so excited to stick my foot and go. Once I get in the open field, I’m fast. And when I have teammates working with me, can’t beat us.”
Glades, who had 27 carries, had his yards evenly distributed — 87 in the first half and 95 in the second. He was quick to praise the offensive line of center Sergio Pineiro, guards Dawson Phillips and Dontrell Holt and tackles Davis Ramsey and Alex Curry.
“Our offensive line killed it,” he said. “I couldn’t be more proud of how they did their assignments, their adjustments, their calls. I’m awfully proud of them.”
Glades’ second of three first-half touchdowns came on a 92-yard kickoff return when he bobbled the ball before securing it.
“I wasn’t really nervous,” he said. “It was almost like a reset for me. I kind of liked it. When you watch NFL games, they bobble the ball and then run it back for 90 yards. That’s how it was for me. I caught the ball. They had their eye on the ball and not on me. I picked the ball up and ran it all the way back for a touchdown.”
Glades also scored on a two-yard run in the first quarter and a five-yarder in the second.
“It hasn’t been an adjustment at all,” he said. “I’ve playing running back, receiver, tight end, all that last year. And I blocked for (Isaiah Davis) all the time, and it was nice. We scored all the time because we all gave 100 percent effort, all 11 guys, and we weren’t selfish. Same thing tonight.”
“He’s tremendous,” Joplin coach Curtis Jasper said. “He’s such a competitor. He finishes every run. He’s amazing.”
Jasper wasn’t surprised about Glades’ production this early in the season.
“He put up good numbers last year, really good numbers and did all the dirty work,” Jasper said. “Hats off to Dante Washington for not only making a play of his own tonight (49-yard pass reception from Always Wright) but also fulfilling the role that Nathan had last year and doing a lot of that dirty work.
“Anyone who knows how hard Nathan works and what a competitor he is, tonight is no surprise at all.”
Webb City running back Devrin Weathers also put on a show, ending with 20 carries for 172 yards and touchdown runs of 54, 10 and 29 yards. He also returned a kickoff for a touchdown, racing 97 yards untouched up the right sideline.
“I was watching Devrin,” Glades said. “I know what Devrin is able to do, and I know that we’re both seniors and we both have to make it to the farthest level that we can.”
“They both were outstanding, no question about it,” Webb City coach John Roderique said. “I was very impressed with the Glades kid. We knew he was outstanding, and he certainly was that way tonight.
“Devrin busted the first one and scored, and then the kickoff return. We got a little less depth than we had probably in the backfield last year, and that’s my job as the head coach and certainly coaching the backs. We have to be able to develop the depth and be ready to go, and we’ll do that. It just takes time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.