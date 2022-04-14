The nationally-ranked Missouri Southern men's and women's track and field teams travel to Central Missouri for the Outdoor Mule Relays at Walton Stadium.
The Southern men moved up to 10th in the latest Division II national poll, while the women moved up a spot to 14th.
The Lions are coming off a successful meet at Pittsburg State last weekend where Southern had 18 top-3 finishes and four event wins between the men and women. The Lions had 12 NCAA provisional qualifying marks in the event.
Southern currently has five top-4 national marks heading into the relays. Kiara Smith continues her dominance in the 100-meter hurdles as she improved her national best mark in the event at PSU.
Precious Olatunji ranks 10th in the hurdles, while Claire Luallen is 11th.
Elizabeth Pomatto has the top women's javelin mark in Division II, while Josh Fulmer is ranked fourth nationally in the men's hammer.
Peyton Barton is ranked eighth in the hammer and men's discus, while Taris Jackson is ranked fourth in the men's triple jump and Adrain Broadus is 12th.
Ryan Riddle is fourth in the men's 5k, while Luallen ranks seventh in the women's long jump.
Rajheim Carby leads a group of five men with NCAA provisional qualifying marks in the javelin. Carby ranks eighth, while Brendan Rozier is ninth, Logan Bell is 14th, Nathan Kovis is 16th and Trey Beachler is 18th.
Chardae Overstreet ranks 15th in the women's 400m, while the women's 4x100m relay team of Smith, Jasmine Deckard, Luallen and Overstreet rank 12th.
Action begins at 1 p.m. on Friday with the men's hammer throw. Running events start at 4 with the men's 110m hurdles.
After this meet, the Lions will be at Arkansas State next weekend competing on Friday and Saturday.
