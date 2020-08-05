It's now a full year that NCAA Division II teams and athletes cannot compete for a national championship.
The Division II Presidents Council decided on Wednesday that all seven fall sports championships — football, volleyball, men's and women's cross country, men's and women's soccer, field hockey — have been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The Presidents Council made the difficult decision that holding fall championships in any capacity was not a viable or fiscally responsible option for Division II," council chair Sandra Jordan said in a release. "This decision was discussed very thoroughly, and I assure you it was not made lightly."
NCAA Division III made the same announcement on Wednesday morning, and the Division I Board of Directors has set an Aug. 21 deadline to determine if its fall sports championships will be held.
Also on Wednesday, UConn canceled its football season, becoming the first FBS school to do so because of the coronavirus.
In March the NCAA canceled all championships for the winter and spring seasons. In addition, the spring sports teams who had started their seasons saw them end immediately.
The difference for the fall sports teams — as of right now — is they can still play a regular season.
"This is a financial decision and also based on people traveling so much," Missouri Southern athletics director Jared Bruggeman said. "It doesn't mean we can't have a season. It means we're not going to go through a playoff system for fall sports.
"There will be no regionals or no national tournaments, but that doesn't mean we can't do something ourselves. I think we have to weigh all our options and see what's available moving forward. Obviously the health and well-being of the student-athletes and coaches and boosters is our No. 1 priority."
"The announcement is not extremely surprising, certainly disappointing," Pittsburg State AD Jim Johnson said. "The things that we have to do to stage championships in a safe manner is physically and logistically extremely difficult and expensive.
"Now that we've cleared that hurdle, we can discuss what came out of the Board of Governors meeting and see what schools and conferences have to do to conduct practices and competition. Now that's the next piece of the puzzle."
The NCAA Board of Governors said Tuesday that each division will made the decision on playing its fall sports championships. It also released its third list of standards for returning to practice and competition because nationwide recovery from the coronavirus is not as fast as expected three months ago.
The standards include:
• Daily self-health checks by all student-athletes and athletics personnel before entering any athletics facility.
• Practicing social distancing and wearing masks or cloth face coverings when possible.
• Masks worn on sidelines by coaches and players.
As of Wednesday, 11 of 23 Division II conferences have announced they will not play during the fall season. And now with a national championship no longer offered, is a regular season even worth playing?
"Clearly when the seasons starts, every team has the goal of making the playoffs," Johnson said. "A large amount will probably say without playoffs, the motivation goal is not there.
"If we could play, we still have the goal of an MIAA championship, which is a pretty big deal. If you'd ask 10 coaches across the country, you'd probably have five who want to play and five who don't. ... The age of the team, the breakdown of how many you have in different classes, there are a lot of things to consider."
"I understand why they made the decisions they made," Bruggeman said. "However, in my situation, I've been in this business for more than 20 years, and our coaches and our student-athletes and myself are in for the competitions, the experience and developing student-athletes and helping them perform on the field and the courts and in the classroom.
"Undoubtedly some people feel that (there is no reason to play the season). I think they want to play. If we can play some contests and not jeopardize the health and safety of any student-athlete or coach, they want to have a contest. As long as we can do it safely, it makes sense."
"We've reduced our conference schedules and delayed the start date in fall sports," Johnson said. "It is still our intent to practice and play some sort of schedule. We still hope there is a path to do that."
