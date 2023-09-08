Week 1 of NCAA football saw a pair of upsets with Duke taking down ninth-ranked Clemson and Colorado going into Fort Worth, Texas, to beat No. 17 TCU.
Last week, I warned that Duke could pose a threat for Clemson but didn't have the guts to pull the trigger on the upset prediction. And I said that the Buffaloes could test TCU but also went ahead and predicted the Horned Frogs to take care of business.
I was wrong on both of those picks, and instead went with South Carolina and Spencer Rattler to upset an early Heisman candidate in Drake Maye and North Carolina. Rattler really outplayed Maye, going 30 for 39 and throwing for 353 yards. Maye finished 24 of 32 with just 269 yards and two interceptions. The main difference lay in Maye's two touchdowns and Rattler's zero.
The Gamecocks offensive line didn't help Rattler out any, though. The Tar Heels ended the game with nine sacks and 16 tackles for loss. The South Carolina offensive line must get better, or they'll be in for a long season. Or maybe the North Carolina defensive front is just going to be that good this year?
We can't dive into Week 2 without addressing the top ranked-versus-ranked game. That is a 6 p.m. game between No. 3 Alabama and No. 11 Texas.
The Crimson Tide rolled by Middle Tennessee State 56-7 in Week 1. The Longhorns didn't have a scare or anything, but they didn't really dominate Rice either.
The only other game pitting two ranked teams this week is 20th-ranked Ole Miss and 24th-ranked Tulane.
Now, let's get to predicting Saturday's games:
11 A.M. GAMES
No. 1 Georgia (1-0) vs. Ball State (0-1): Can we just skip to conference play for the best team in the country? Bulldogs roll to 2-0.
No. 7 Penn State (1-0) vs. Delaware (1-0): There isn't much more to say about this game. The Nittany Lions won't have trouble, either. Delaware won easily in Week 1 but Penn State isn't Stony Brook.
No. 10 Notre Dame (2-0) vs. North Carolina State (1-0): This will be the toughest team the Fighting Irish have played. After playing a couple of cupcakes in Week 0 and Week 1, Notre Dame might come out a little flat in the first half. But Notre Dame ultimately pulls away from the Wolf Pack in this one.
No. 12 Utah (1-0) vs. Baylor (0-1): The Bears lost to Texas State in Week 1. I don't see them waking up against a top-15 team in the country. Utah should move to 2-0.
No. 15 Kansas State (1-0) vs. Troy (1-0): The Wildcats stay dominant. KSU won 45-0 in Week 1. I expect a similar result against the Trojans.
AFTERNOON GAMES (1:15-4:15 p.m. starts)
No. 25 Clemson (0-1) vs. Charleston Southern (1-0): Luckily for the Tigers, they're back at home and don't have to deal with the Blue Devils again this year. Clemson rolls to even record at 1-1.
No. 2 Michigan (1-0) vs. UNLV (1-0): The Wolverines only scored 30 in their Week 1 win over East Carolina. But it doesn't matter when you only allow 3 points. It'll be a similar story here.
No. 20 Ole Miss (1-0) vs. No. 24 Tulane (1-0): This should be a fun game at 2:30 on ESPN2. I have a hard time deciding on this one. I'll just go with Lane Kiffin to coach his team to a win in crunch time.
No. 23 Texas A&M (1-0) vs. Miami (Fla.) (1-0): Here's one of my upsets this week. But I trust this one less than the other. I'll take the Hurricanes to knock off the Aggies at home. A&M won this one 17-9 last year. Miami gets revenge.
No. 10 Washington (1-0) vs. Tulsa (1-0): The Golden Hurricane will threaten the Huskies for part of this game. But Michael Penix Jr. will prove to be too much in the end.
No. 9 Tennessee (1-0) vs. Austin Peay (0-1): The Volunteers cruised past Virginia last week. This one will be twice as easy.
No. 17 North Carolina (1-0) vs. Appalachian State: UNC got past South Carolina thanks to a strong defensive line bullying South Carolina. Poor App State. Tar Heels make easy work here.
EVENING GAMES
No. 18 Oklahoma (1-0) vs. Southern Methodist (1-0): The Sooners won 73-0 last week. This week, they will improve to 2-0, but they should give up a few points this time.
No. 21 Duke (1-0) vs. Lafayette (1-0): Beat Dabo Swinney and Clemson, get to play Lafayette next. It must feel like Christmas for Riley Leonard and the Blue Devils. Duke moves to 2-0.
No. 13 Oregon (1-0) vs. Texas Tech (0-1): The Ducks will fly right around every shot the Red Raiders fire in this game.
No. 14 LSU (0-1) vs. Grambling (0-1): LSU gets an easy one after stumbling last week against Florida State.
No. 19 Wisconsin (1-0) vs. Washington State (1-0): This will be a game worth tuning in to at 6:30 p.m. on ABC. The Cougars should match up well with the Badgers. But Wisconsin should do enough to hang on for a win.
No. 4 Florida State (1-0) vs. Southern Mississippi (1-0): The Seminoles will keep their top-5 ranking with a win in this one.
No. 16 Oregon State (1-0) vs. UC Davis (1-0): The Beavers roll again this week to 2-0.
No. 6 USC (2-0) vs. Stanford (1-0): Caleb Williams and the Trojans will move to 3-0 with a convincing victory over a PAC-12 opponent in this late-night game.
MY PICKS
No. 5 Ohio State vs. Youngstown State at 11 a.m.: There shouldn't be a better feeling for Buckeyes fans than getting to play an FCS team after watching the Ohio State offense struggle to score against Indiana. OSU won't need its starters in the second half. LOCK PICK.
No. 22 Colorado (1-0) vs. Nebraska (0-1) at 11 a.m.: I've seen a lot of reaction since the Buffaloes' win over TCU last week. I'll call it overreaction, even. Their spot in the rankings is an overreaction to beating a bad team that graduated all of its key offensive players from a national championship appearance last year. Cornhuskers go into Boulder and take that ranking away. UPSET.
No. 3 Alabama (1-0) vs. No. 11 Texas (1-0): This game will tell us a lot about both teams. Is Ewers as good as advertised? Are Saban and the Tide really taking a step back this year? I'll take Alabama by two touchdowns. BIG GAME.
RECORDS
Overall: 2-1; Big game: 1-0; Upset: 0-1; Lock pick: 1-0.
