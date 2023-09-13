It was a rough week for me last week, going 1-2 in my main picks. I used the wrong upset. I mentioned Miami over ranked Texas A&M last week but ended up using Nebraska over ranked Colorado as my main upset. Should have went the other route.
I also had two big games with Texas versus Alabama and Ole Miss versus Tulane. I picked Ole Miss and it won. But the main big game was between the higher ranked Longhorns and Crimson Tide. I picked the Tide and whiffed again.
Now, the biggest game of the year so far for the University of Missouri is approaching. The Tigers are playing host to No. 15 Kansas State and if they want to live up to some of the positive predictions that college football analysts gave them prior to the 2023 season, they have to hang tough with the Wildcats on Saturday.
Head coach Eli Drinkwitz is calling upon his defense for a big game after it was able to help clinch a 23-19 win in Week 2 over Middle Tennessee State.
"Overall, our defense is going to have to play really well," Drinkwitz said on SEC Network's "Out of Pocket." "They're an outstanding football team. Dynamic on offense."
Drinkwitz isn't wrong there. Kansas State has tallied 97 points through two contests this year.
Week 3 of the NCAA season is lacking a true "big game" by the standards of my predictions rule. There isn't a single ranked-versus-ranked game this week, so my big game will be decided by a ranked opponent playing a team that is at least receiving votes to be ranked in the AP top 25.
Here is the entire slate of games this week:
THURSDAY
No. 22 Miami (2-0) vs. Bethune Cookman (1-1): Bethune shouldn't pose a threat to the Hurricanes here, especially in Miami. ’Canes roll to 3-0.
SATURDAY
No. 7 Penn State (2-0) vs. Illinois (1-1): The Fighting Illini barely beat Toledo and then lost to Kansas. They don't have much of a prayer against the Nittany Lions.
No. 15 Kansas State (2-0) vs. Missouri (2-0): Mizzou has notched wins against South Dakota (FCS) and MTSU. The defense isn't the only key on Saturday, though. The Wildcats pitched a shutout in Week 1 and held Troy to just 13 points last week. KSU stalls the Tigers' offense and escapes Columbia with a win.
No. 12 Utah (2-0) vs. Weber State (2-0): Utah struggled in Waco, Texas, last week. Surely the Utes won't let Weber State put them on upset alert now that they're back at home.
No. 9 Notre Dame (3-0) vs. Central Michigan (1-1): As expected, the Fighting Irish were tested at North Carolina State for a portion of that game. But Notre Dame pulled away to win by 21. The Chippewas won't get a sniff in South Bend on Saturday.
No. 1 Georgia (2-0) vs. South Carolina (1-1): The Bulldogs haven't played anyone yet. The Gamecocks will bring the most talented offense they've seen all year. But that won't be enough to beat the best team in the country.
No. 10 Alabama (1-1) vs. South Florida (1-1): Good luck beating Nick Saban coming off of a loss. The Bulls are being given 32 points in this one. I would still pick Alabama. Crimson Tide by 35.
No. 19 Oklahoma (2-0) vs. Tulsa (1-1): The Sooners haven't turned the ball over yet this year. The 11 points SMU scored last week is all their defense has allowed. This one won't be pretty.
No. 16 Oregon State (2-0) vs. San Diego State (2-1): The Beavers are a good football team. If you don't believe it now, you will soon. The Aztecs won't be able to win this one on the road.
No. 21 Duke (2-0) vs. Northwestern (1-1): Duke's defense is too good. Northwestern loses without a doubt.
No. 25 Iowa (2-0) vs. Western Michigan (1-1): Talk about defense, Western Michigan will have its hands full here. Iowa wins.
No. 6 Ohio State (2-0) vs. Western Kentucky (2-0): The Buckeyes are 2-0. Sure. But they haven't looked impressive in either win. The Hilltoppers will test them all game long. But at OSU, the Buckeyes will hang on for a win.
No. 8 Washington (2-0) vs. Michigan State (2-0): Michael Penix Jr. and the Huskies continue to impress with their electric offense. The Spartans won't be in this game once the 4th quarter starts.
No. 23 Washington State (2-0) vs. Northern Colorado (0-2): The Cougars earned an impressive win over Wisconsin last week. They won't need to wake up until the second half to win this one.
No. 24 UCLA (2-0) vs. North Carolina Central (2-0): The Bruins shouldn't lose this one. They don't have a great resume themselves yet. But NC Central plays in the FCS.
No. 11 Tennessee (2-0) vs. Florida (1-1): Expect the Gators to be tough against the Volunteers. But Tennessee's offense will pull away.
No. 2 Michigan (2-0) vs. Bowling Green (1-1): The Wolverines won't need more than 10 points to win this one. One of the best defenses in the country.
No. 17 Ole Miss (2-0) vs. Georgia Tech (1-1): The Rebels might move into the top 15 after a dominating win here.
No. 4 Texas (2-0) vs. Wyoming (2-0): The Longhorns are rolling and this one might get ugly. Texas is favored by 29.5 and for good reason.
No. 13 Oregon (2-0) vs. Hawaii (1-2): Oregon was threatened by a Big 12 team that took a leap from Week 1 to Week 2 in Texas Tech. They get an easy one here.
No. 18 Colorado (2-0) vs. Colorado State (0-1): It might be a rivalry but there's no chance of an upset here. Buffaloes move to 3-0 under new-look team.
MY PICKS
No. 14 LSU (1-1) vs. Mississippi State (2-0): The Tigers of Louisiana bounced back after opening the year with a loss against Florida State. But the Bulldogs will be a much larger test than Grambling State University. LSU sneaks out of Starkville with a win. BIG GAME.
No. 20 North Carolina (2-0) vs. Minnesota (2-0): I've already targeted Drake Maye and the Tar Heels once this year. Might as well do it again. The Golden Gophers play good defense allowing just 8 point per game to opponents. North Carolina escaped Appalachian State in double overtime last week. Calling for an upset here. UPSET.
No. 3 Florida State (2-0) vs. Boston College (1-1): Boston College has had some good teams here and there over the years. This isn't one of those years. Seminoles move to 3-0. LOCK PICK.
Records: Overall: 40-7; My picks: 3-3; Big game: 1-1; Upset: 0-2; Lock pick: 2-0.
