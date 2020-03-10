With last week's second-place finish in the ACCA Tournament, Ozark Christian has a little momentum entering another national tournament this week on its home floor.
"We made some changes a couple of weeks ago, and we put it together last week," OCC coach Chris Lahm said. "We feel good about ourselves right now. We'll see. We're playing teams with a lot of national tournament experience."
The Ambassadors (15-17) are the host for the NCCAA Division II men's and women's national tournaments. The women's tournament begins today, and action in the men's bracket starts on Thursday.
OCC faces top-seeded Grace Christian at 8 p.m. Thursday night in the final quarterfinal game.
"Grace Christian is very well coached and is the defending national champion," Lahm said. "It gives our team a chance to play against top-notch basketball for our level, nonscholarship, and find out where we are as a program."
Manhattan Christian is seeded second in the men's division, Great Lakes third and Randall fourth.
Top four seeds in the women's tournament are Arlington Baptist, Maranatha Baptist, Grace Christian and Pensacola.
Ozark Christian's women's team declined its bid to play as the host team, which resulted in another at-large berth awarded.
"They felt like they would not be competitive with the way things have gone the second semester," Lahm said. "It they had kept the team they had the first semester, they would have been in great shape. But they lost a lot of girls ... and didn't think they were ready yet."
Semifinals are set for Friday in both divisions, and the finals are on Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. and highlighted by the women's championship at 5 p.m. and the men's title game at 7:30.
"All these fine young men and women coming in to play basketball, frankly it is pretty good talent that has chosen to take a different course in life with their basketball ability," Lahm said. "Nobody is on scholarship."
TOURNAMENT HISTORY
The women's national tournament was last held at OCC in 2016, and this is the first time the men's tournament has been here.
It's also just the third year that the men's and women's tournaments have been held at the same site.
"It creates more of an atmosphere experience," said Ben Belleman, director of membership and compliance for NCCAA. "Sometimes you will get a school that sends both its men's and women's teams, and they can be together and save a little on cost. Mostly it's about creating the atmosphere. We've been doing the men and women together in our Division I for probably 10 to 15 years, and it's worked out really, really well."
It's a partnership between Ozark Christian and the Joplin Sports Authority to bring this event to town.
"JSA cannot bid on this without OCC approving," said Craig Hull, JSA director. "OCC has made it clear that without JSA's buy-in and what we bring to the table ... some financial responsibilities to it, some manpower responsibilities to it, a lot of behind-the-scenes logistics like partnerships with our hotels and sponsors. It's a buy-in from several different entities to help make it happen."
"We like to come to our member schools, and Ozark Christian being here helps a little bit," Belleman said. "Then, of course, the Joplin Sports Authority has really stepped up well, being a good support partner with Ozark. It's always nice when our tournament is treated with high regard, and the kids get a big-time experience. I think that's what they are getting here in Joplin."
SAMARITAN'S FEET
The 16 national tournament teams went to the Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Missouri on Tuesday afternoon for a Christian service project.
Working with Samaritan's Feet, the players washed feet and presented new shoes to approximately 220 kids. They also gave some basketball instruction to the kids.
Samaritan's Feet is a not-for-profit organization that serves and provides hope for children by giving shoes as the foundation to a spiritual and healthy life.
"It was a lot of fun," Lahm said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.