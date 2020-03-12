Two women's games were played Thursday to tip off the second day of the NCCAA Division II men's and women's basketball championships at Ozark Christian College.
But after that, the rest of the tournament was called off because of the threat of the coronavirus.
"As our office and Ozark Christian College were monitoring the events that were unfolding in the public arena, it was deemed to be the best decision for the health of the young athletes and the fans who were coming as well," said Ben Belleman, the director of membership and compliance for the NCCAA.
"It was extremely difficult. I know the heartache it creates for the athletes — particularly the seniors — and fans who went to the trouble to be here. As many other athletic associations and cities have made these hard decisions, we thought it was the best for all involved."
"The NCCAA is appreciative of the Ozark Christian College administration and Joplin Sports Authority leadership for hosting these events and for their role in coming to this very difficult and inconvenient decision," NCCAA Executive Director Dan Wood said in a release. "We are less logistically and contractually constrained than our NCAA and NAIA peers but felt this was the best decision for our member schools, student-athletes and the NCCAA, regardless of outside influences. We are certainly aware of the frustration and disappointment of participants and fans alike."
The tournament is scheduled to return to OCC next March.
