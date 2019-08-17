Kenny Neal and Eddie Chancellor repeated as the top duo of the Championship Flight at the Twin Hills Invitational golf tournament on Saturday at Twin Hills Golf and Country Club.
Now in its 68th year, the two-day best ball tournament concluded with three rounds on Saturday after Friday’s opening two rounds.
Teams played a nine-hole match against each tandem in their flight and points were awarded for each hole won during the match. If a hole is halved, each team receives one-half point. Squads were divided into seven flights based on the player’s handicap.
Neal and Chancellor finished first in the tourney’s top division with 28.5 total points, earning the bragging rights for a second-straight year.
“We stayed consistent and grinded it out,” Neal said. “Eddie and I brother-in-law real well. We both played very consistently. We were only down a half-point after yesterday, so we made up some ground. It was a good tournament.”
The duo of Neal-Chancellor compiled 18.5 points in three matches on Saturday after recording 10 points in two matches on Friday.
“I had a blast out here,” Chancellor said. “I’ve got a great partner. I rode him like a mule and he didn’t kick me off. But really, we brother-in-law well. I thought we both played really well overall and it was a fun format.”
David Byrne-Mike Cutshall took second in the Championship Flight with 25.5 points, while David Eddy-Brandon Gibson finished third (24.5). Rounding out the Championship Flight were fourth-place finishers David Hufferd-Greg Musick (21) and the fifth-place team of Trevor Cooley-Brian Faulkner (18).
There were 42 teams entered in the event.
Jeff Carrier-Alexander Curchin won the Presidents Flight with 27.5 points, while Ben Glazer-Todd Twiss took second with 25.5.
Vann Dixon-Jeff Hale won the First Flight with 27 points, with Austin Thomason-Don Thomason taking second with 26.
After a tie-breaker, Luke Miller-Bryan Simpson took top honors in the Second Flight, topping Bennie Crossland-Jimmy Weaver.
Other winners were Kevin Parker-Andrew Perigo (Third Flight), Ron Schultz-Todd Stout (Fourth Flight) and Andy Franklin-David Powell (Fifth Flight).
