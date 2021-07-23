Kenny Neal and Eddie Chancellor are looking for a three-peat as the Twin Hills Invitational tees off on Saturday morning.
It's the 69th year for the invitational and the third year that it's been a best-ball event. The previous tournaments were individual play.
A full field of 48 teams — six teams in eight flights — are entered. Three matches will be played on Saturday, and the final two rounds of matches are set for Sunday.
A shootout involving the eight flight winners is set for 2 p.m. Sunday.
Under the format, teams play nine-hole matches and earn a point for each hole won and one-half point for each hole that is halved. The team with the most points after five matches is the winner and advances to the shootout.
Neal-Chancellor earned 28.5 points to capture last year's title in the Championship Flight. David Byrne-Mike Cutshall were second with 25.5 points, and David Eddy-Brandon Gibson were third at 24.5.
Neal-Chancellor also totaled 28.5 points in the first title performance, winning by one point.
Other flight winners last year were Jeff Carrier-Alexander Curchin in Presidents Flight, Vann Dixon-Jeff Hale in First Flight, Luke Miller-Bryan Simpson in Second Flight, Kevin Parker-Andrew Perigo in Third Flight, Ron Schultz-Todd Stout in Fourth Flight and Andy Franklin-David Powell in Fifth Flight.
