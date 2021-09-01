After COVID-19 altered last year’s event, the 17th annual Joplin High School Paige Neal/Christina Freeman Softball Tournament will be played this weekend at the Joplin Athletic Complex.
With all of the coronavirus-related restrictions a year ago, teams from the Kansas City area did not come to the tournament.
But Blue Springs, Park Hill South and Staley are all back this year, and there are two first-time participants in Kickapoo and Broken Arrow (Okla.).
The 12-team field has been divided into three pools — Joplin, Carl Junction, Kickapoo and Blue Springs in Pool A, Nevada, Park Hill South, Broken Arrow and Carthage in Pool B and Webb City, Neosho, Seneca and Staley in Pool C.
Saturday’s schedule has been changed for this year. Instead of putting teams in three four-team brackets, teams will be assigned to four three-team pools determined by order of finish in Friday’s pools. There will be a consolation bracket for fourth-place teams in each pool, a bronze bracket for third-place teams, silver bracket for second-place teams and gold bracket for pool winners. Teams will play a round-robin schedule on Saturday.
Pool games begin at 10 a.m. on Friday and continue through 6:45 p.m. Saturday’s game times are 10 a.m., 11:45 and 1:30.
Friday’s schedule:
10 a.m. — Joplin vs. Kickapoo (Field 1), Nevada vs. Broken Arrow (Field 2), Webb City vs. Seneca (Field 3);
11:45 — Joplin vs. Carl Junction, Nevada vs. Park Hill South, Webb City vs. Neosho;
1:30 p.m. — Kickapoo vs. Blue Springs, Broken Arrow vs. Carthage; Seneca vs. Staley;
3:15 — Joplin vs. Blue Springs, Nevada vs. Carthage, Webb City vs. Staley;
5 — Kickapoo vs. Carl Junction, Broken Arrow vs. Park Hill South, Seneca vs. Neosho;
6:45 — Carl Junction vs. Blue Springs, Park Hill South vs. Carthage, Neosho vs. Staley.
