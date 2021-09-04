This year’s 17th annual Joplin High School Paige Neal/Christina Freeman Softball Tournament made its return back to full strength, and the quality of play was immediately evident.
Kansas City based teams Blue Springs, Park Hill South and Staley all returned to the field, and Kickapoo and Broken Arrow (Okla.) joined the 12-team field divided into three pools.
Among the local teams were Joplin, Carl Junction, Nevada, Carthage, Webb City, Neosho and Seneca.
“This is one of my favorite tournaments right here,” Eagles coach Manny Flores said. “A lot of good softball teams come here and play. It forces you to be on your A-game every single game this tournament. It’s great to see everybody back here. We have got great teams from Kansas City. We are hoping to pull some from the St. Louis area for next year.
“There are even great teams even from around this area. I really enjoyed it. Every single game, it’s a competitive ballgame and it is good to see these types of opponents early.”
Blue Springs claimed the tournament crown with a 7-2 triumph over Staley. Blue Springs picked up a 10-1 victory over Carthage earlier in the day and finished the two-day tourney with a 4-0 record.
The Tigers were the highest local finisher in the tourney, placing third with a 3-2 record. Carthage finished with wins over Broken Arrow (6-1), Nevada (11-2) and Park Hill (4-3) in pool play on Friday.
“We had a great day yesterday,” Carthage coach Stephanie Ray said. “We came out and learned a lot of things about our team. We hit the ball really well. Jensyn (Elder) threw well in the circle. We got three good wins against three good teams.
“We have a lot of experience (back), but we are still trying to fit the pieces together and make it all come together as a team.”
Webb City, led by coach Shauna Friend, finished with wins over Seneca (13-3), Neosho (13-2) and Kickapoo (7-6). The Cardinals suffered setbacks to Staley and Broken Arrow by scores of 5-2 and 4-1, respectively.
“I felt like we played solid defensively through all five games, which was great to see,” Friend said. “We came out strong with our hitting, but had a little lull against Staley. We didn’t put many hits up, but today we came out hitting the ball better.
“This tournament is great to come out and get some good quality games against a lot of good teams.”
As for Joplin, the Eagles went 2-3 with victories over Carl Junction (18-8) and Park Hill (9-0). Joplin fell to Kickapoo, Blue Springs and Neosho by margins of 11-1, 12-2 and 17-6, respectively.
“Five games in two days is really tough,” Flores said. “I saw a lot of resiliency. We never quit. We battled. We played a very tough Blue Springs team. We battled with them for five innings with a 3-2 ballgame. A couple of plays here and there, and maybe it goes the other way. Same thing with Neosho. It would have been very easy for us to lay down and lose 11-0, but we put up some runs. We had a lot of fight in us this weekend.”
Neosho finished the weekend 3-2 capped by Saturday afternoon’s run-rule over Joplin. The Wildcats beat Seneca 15-5 and downed Staley 5-3 on day one while Carl Junction fell in all five of its contests.
Perhaps the biggest benefit to the Neal/Freeman tourney is that it allows teams to find out their identity sooner rather than later.
“I think that is what this tournament does a good job of gearing us for is trying to find out who we are as a team,” Flores said. “We are striving to play our best come district time. I think that is going to be a constant journey for us throughout the season. I’m excited to take it day-by-day and see where it goes.”
