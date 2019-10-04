Northeastern Oklahoma A&M celebrates homecoming tonight with a conference game against Blinn College.
Kickoff is at 6 at Red Robertson Field on the NEO campus. Members of the Golden Norsemen's 1969 national championship team will be recognized at halftime.
Both teams are coming off strong defensive performances in their last outing.
NEO (2-3, 1-2 Southwest Junior College Football Conference) shut down Navarro 35-3 last Saturday night in Corsicana, Texas.
Navarro had scored at least 30 points in its previous four games, and it had thrown for 910 yards and 11 touchdowns in the last two games. But NEO's defense yielded just a first-quarter field goal, and NEO allowed its fewest points in a game since shutting out Arkansas Baptist in the opening game of the 2018 season.
The Norsemen scored on their first possession on Tanner Griffin's 33-yard touchdown toss to Adrian Wilson. Griffin also found Shelby Washington with a short touchdown pass to make it 14-3 after the first quarter, and NEO's final three TDs came on runs by Daniel Oscar, Chris Friday and Carl Garmon.
Blinn (4-1, 2-1) has not played since upsetting No. 9 Trinity Valley 10-6 in Blinn's homecoming game on Sept. 22.
Blinn did not take the lead until the first play of the fourth quarter when Brock Landis hit Danny Gray with a six-yard touchdown pass to make it 10-6.
But it certainly got exciting at the end when Blinn stopped the Cardinals on the 1-yard line with 31 seconds remaining. Trinity Valley moved deep into Blinn territory twice in the first half, but Kamren Baker recovered a fumble near the end zone, and Rudy Anderson made an interception at the 1.
In all, Blinn's defense had four takeaways while the offense never turned the ball over.
