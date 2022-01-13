MIAMI, Okla. — Due to the onset of the new Omicron variant and increase of COVID-19 cases, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M has canceled its 76th Annual NEO High School Basketball Tournament.
The tournament, which has served as one of the primary recruiting events for NEO each year, was originally scheduled for Jan. 20-22.
In canceling the tourney, NEO President Dr. Kyle Stafford said, “I want to do my best to keep as many people as safe as possible and continue to be able to serve our student body.”
More information may be obtained by calling Shelby Saul, coordinator of public information and marketing, at (918) 540-6211 or emailing her at Shelby.saul@neo.edu.
