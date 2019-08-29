MIAMI, Okla. — Jack Diamond’s first pass of the game was intercepted.
But he rebounded nicely and tossed three first-half scoring strikes as No. 13 Northeastern Oklahoma A&M rolled past Arkansas Baptist 69-13 Thursday night before a season-opening crowd of 2,647 at Red Robertson Field.
The Golden Norsemen rolled up 682 yards on offense — 415 rushing and 267 passing — while scoring their most points in an opener during the modern era. NEO tallied 122 points against Oswego Military to start the 1922 season.
It also was NEO’s most points since a 74-6 rout over Arkansas Baptist three years ago.
Diamond, a transfer from Coffeyville Community College, took the majority of the snaps in the first half and finished 10-of-19 passing for 149 yards in his NEO debut. He added 66 yards on the ground on six carries.
His touchdown passes covered 27 yards to D.J. Wagoner five minutes into the game, 36 yards to Dallas Daniels in the first two minutes of the second quarter and 17 yards to Johnny King with 6:10 left in the first half.
His first attempt of the game was underthrown and intercepted.
“I don’t want to put words in his mouth. You’d have to ask him, but (he) looked a little nervous,” NEO coach Zach Allen said. “He’s a really good quarterback. He was dealing with some cramping issues later. We all were.”
Tanner Griffin, a transfer from Oklahoma State, also played quarterback for the Norsemen and hit 9-of-13 passes for 118 yards and a 38-yard touchdown to Bryce Alonso for NEO’s final score with 9:47 remaining. Alonso finished with four catches for 83 yards.
NEO’s ground game averaged more than 10 yards per carry — 39 attempts for 415 yards. Carl Garmon had 12 carries for 103 yards and touchdowns of 1 and 23 yards. Lewis Shepherd had four carries for 73 yards and a touchdown in the fourth quarter, Chris Friday had 14 carries for 70 yards and a 2-yard TD, and Danuel Oscar had seven carries for 53 yards and two scores.
The game started with a big play from each side. NEO’s Rylan McQuarters returned the opening kickoff 47 yards to the Arkansas Baptist 43 before he was tripped by the kicker. But on the next snap, the Buffaloes’ Khoreon Ellis-Perry picked off Diamond’s pass and returned it 60 yards to the NEO 23.
However, the NEO defense was stout as Ian Marshall’s tackle three yards behind the line of scrimmage on second down followed by two incomplete passes ended the threat.
Arkansas Baptist (2-1) began its next three series in NEO territory but never picked up a first down. During the first quarter the Buffaloes netted minus-2 yards on 13 snaps. For the game, Arkansas Baptist had 66 yards rushing on 31 attempts and 12t passing yards on 15-of-32 accuracy.
“We’re talented, and we’re going to continue to find out how talented we are in the next couple of weeks,” Allen said. “It was exciting to see the depth that we ran out there today. We played 11 or 12 defensive linemen, and each group had some success. We had some freshman linebackers who we didn’t know quite how they would respond, and we still don’t until we go back and look at the film. It was good to see them sweat and get out of breath and understand that it’s not hum-drum high school they are playing. It’s a whole another level, and the only way you can really get better at doing it is doing it.”
Arkansas Baptist scored in the second quarter on De’Sjoun Kearse passes to Jakaylyn Jackson covering 10 and 7 yards.
There were also some big numbers in penalties — 18 for 189 yards against NEO and 13 for 115 yards against the Buffaloes.
“It felt like Week 1. It really did,” Allen said. “What I liked is those are more fixable things than cultural things that we struggled with a little bit last year. The false starts, the holdings ... those are understanding the speed of the game and the tempo we want to play. We had a couple of personal fouls, but they weren’t the stupid kind. They were more the aggressive kind.”
