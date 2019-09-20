After two weeks on the road, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M is back at home to tackle No. 10 Kilgore tonight at 6.
And the Golden Norsemen certainly hope the return to Red Robertson Field marks the return of their offense production.
NEO rolled past Arkansas Baptist 69-13 at home in the season opener almost one month ago. But on the road, the Norsemen scored just one touchdown in losses to Georgia Military 26-0 and Trinity Valley 27-8 in last week's Southwest Junior College Football Conference opener. The losses have dropped NEO out of the NJCAA national poll.
Kilgore (3-1, 20-1 SWJCFC) lost 38-23 last week to undefeated Cisco, dropping the Rangers from No. 2 to No. 10 in the national poll.
The Rangers, after trailing 21-10 early in the third quarter, used two Jacob Frazier touchdown passes to climb within 24-23 early in the fourth quarter. A bad snap thwarted Kilgore's PAT attempt that would have tied the game, and Cisco scored twice in the final 10 minutes on a 31-yard pass and an interception return.
NEO has shown a balanced offensive attack, averaging 206 rushing yards and 220 passing yards to the opponents' 124 rushing yards and 158 yards through the air. However, the Norsemen have turned the ball over seven times (five fumbles, two interceptions) while the opponents have only one lost fumble.
NEO quarterback Jack Diamond has completed 34-of-78 passes for 459 yards, five TDs and two interceptions. His top targets have been Johnny King (13 catches for 149 yards, one TD) and Adrian Wilson (10 for 170, 2 TDs).
Tailback Carl Garmon tops the ground game with 41 carries for 196 yards and two touchdowns. Chris Friday and Diamond have 112 and 110 yards, respectively.
Austin Carder and Ron Tatum lead the defense with 17 tackles apiece, one more than Trey Kiser and Sterlin Ortiz.
