After a rare shutout loss, No. 20 Northeastern Oklahoma A&M kicks off its Southwest Junior College Conference schedule tonight at No. 13 Trinity Valley.
Kickoff is at 7 in Athens, Texas.
The Golden Norsemen (1-1) fell to Georgia Military 26-0 one week ago, the first time they failed to score in a game since midway through the 2010 season — a span of 87 games — when Kilgore won 31-0 at NEO.
In addition, the Norsemen had problems on special teams. A 25-yard field goal attempt never materialized after a bad snap. A blocked punt resulted in a safety, and then a 53-yard return on the ensuing free kick set up a field goal as Georgia Military led 19-0 at halftime.
Trinity Valley (2-0) climbed three spots in this week’s NJCAA poll after an 18-14 win over Tyler last week.
Trinity Valley led 12-0 before Tyler rallied to take a two-point lead. But Jeremy Hunt’s 27-yard touchdown strike to Keonta Fiakpui with 8:02 left in the game put Trinity Valley back in front. Hunt completed 20-of-38 passes for 215 yards — he hit 13 different receivers — and rushed 12 times for 49 yards.
Last season NEO beat Trinity Valley 34-27 after jumping out to a 20-0 first-quarter lead. Current NEO tailback Carl Garmon had 11 carries for 111 yards in last year’s contest.
