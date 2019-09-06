After dominating both sides of the football in its season opener nine days ago, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M faces a much bigger challenge on the road today against Georgia Military College.
Kickoff is at 5 in Milledgeville, Georgia.
The Bulldogs (1-1) have already beaten one of NEO's Southwest Junior College Football Conference opponents, a 33-30 decision over Navarro (Texas) two weeks ago. The go-ahead score came on a five-yard touchdown with 1:03 remaining.
Last week the Bulldogs lost at Nassau (N.Y.) 21-17. Nassau scored twice in the final eight minutes, the last one coming with 1:38 left.
Georgia Military has averaged 407 yards per game with a balanced attack — 207 rushing and 200 passing.
Quarterback Damekus Taylor has hit 25-of-40 passes for 400 yards and a touchdown. Trey Brown has six catches for 55 yards, and Torenio Davis has been a big-play threat with five receptions for 181 yards, one of them an 80-yard connection.
Tye Edwards is the top rusher with 25 carries for 147 yards and two TDs.
The Golden Norsemen rolled up 682 yards — 415 rushing and 267 passing — in their 69-13 victory over Arkansas Baptist on Aug. 29.
Quarterback Jack Diamond accounted for 215 yards and three touchdowns, completing 10-of-19 passes for 149 yards and gaining 66 yards on six rushes.
Johnny King led the receivers with five catches for 54 yards, one of them good for a 17-yard TD. Diamond's other touchdown tosses went for 27 yards to D.J. Wagoner and 36 yards to Dallas Daniels.
NEO's defense forced eight punts and allowed 191 yards. Arkansas Baptist averaged just over two yards per rush — 31 carries for 66 yards — and netted minus-2 yards in the first quarter on 13 plays — all in NEO territory.
After tonight, the Norsemen open conference play Sept. 14 at Trinity Valley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.