Northeastern Oklahoma A&M's pass defense faces a stern test tonight when the Golden Norsemen battle Navarro in a Southwest Junior College Football Conference game.
Kickoff is at 6 in Corsicana, Texas.
Navarro (2-3, 2-2 SWJCFC) lost its first three games of the season, and 6-foot-4, 223-pound sophomore quarterback Parker McNeil missed 1 1/2 games after suffering a rib injury in a loss to Kilgore.
But McNeil returned two games ago and has become the leading passer in the NJCAA. He leads the nation with 398 yards per game and is second with 14 touchdown passes.
Two weeks ago McNeil threw for 402 yards and five touchdowns in Navarro's 42-37 victory over Tyler. Then last week he raised his numbers — 508 yards and six touchdowns through the air — in a 41-37 victory over Cisco. In 15 career games, McNeil has set the school record with 350 completions and tied the school record with 41 TD tosses.
NEO (1-3, 0-2) yielded two touchdown passes last week in a 28-21 home loss to No. 10 Kilgore, which was the Norsemen's third consecutive loss.
Down 28-14, NEO climbed within seven points on Tanner Griffin's 8-yard pass to Dallas Daniels with 8:49 left in the game.
Moments later NEO's D.J. McConnell made an interception, but the Norse were forced to punt and Kilgore ran out the clock.
NEO's first two scores came on Chris Friday's seven-yard run in the first quarter and Chris Potts' six-yard reception in the second stanza.
