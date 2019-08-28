The competition at quarterback continues for Northeastern Oklahoma A&M tonight when the Golden Norsemen begin their football season at home against Arkansas Baptist.
Kickoff is at 6 at Red Robertson Field on the NEO campus.
Two sophomore transfers, Jack Diamond from Coffeyville Community College and Tanner Griffon from Oklahoma State, will play quarterback.
"We have two quarterbacks listed as starters, and that's for real," NEO coach Zach Allen said. "Both will see reps, and we'll play the hot hand. We plan to get both of them in (during) the first quarter and honestly play it from there."
Arkansas Baptist, located in Little Rock, has two games under its belt. The Buffaloes prevailed 37-0 over Georgia Prep on Aug. 17 and 47-12 last Saturday over CMP Prep Academy from Lafayette, Louisiana.
Running back Zaccheus Heard scored four touchdowns on the ground and accumulated 181 yards on 16 carries last week, and Christopher David contributed 10 carries for 119 yards and a score. Quarterback Peyton Batteford hit 5-of-7 passes for 89 yards.
"I know that every year we've played them, they've gotten better," Allen said. "Last year was their best outfit, and I would imagine they are going to continue that trend. ... We expect a battle, and we know they will bring some really high football players to the table."
The Norsemen are ranked 13th in the NJCAA preseason poll and are picked third in the Southwest Junior College Football Conference poll.
"(Preseason camp) has gone well," Allen said. "Our kids have responded to a lot of adverse situations as far as the weather and the adverse situations we put them in. We've had a lot of good competition. Our kids have been very business like. They've been motivated to prove something thios year. It's been fun to see."
Carl Garman, a redshirt freshman from Ritenour High School in St. Louis, steps into the role of NEO's primary running back.
"The last couple of years we've been blessed with Darwin Thompson (now in the Kansas City Chiefs camp) and Darran Williams was his backup, played second fiddle to him," Allen said. "Then last year Darran goes and wins the conference MVP and Carl Garman was his backup.
"This year it's Carl's turn to take the reins. I think we have a little more depth than we've had in the past, but it's his ball to carry from the jump and we'll ride it as far as it will go."
One surprise during the preseason has been the development of the defensive backfield.
"Our secondary has been a strength over the last couple of years, and I think we were concerned about the experience that group was going to bring into fall camp," Allen said. "But I really belive some guys have risen to the top. It's been fun to see that group gel, and I think we will continue that trend.
"Shelby Washington (sophomore from Midwest City) and C.J. Thompson (a transfer from Fort Hays State) at safeties have really stood out. They are ballhawk safeties, and our defense allows them to play pretty free and use their athletic ability. At corner D.J. McConnell (from Atoka, Oklahoma) has shown great leadership after having a backup role last year. We have a couple of transfers who hopefully will make their mark in the first couple of weeks.
"But it really starts up front, both offensively and defensively. Both offensively and defensively, those guys have been really consistent."
