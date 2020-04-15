Northeastern Oklahoma A&M point guard Rudi Williams, the NJCAA leader in assists, has signed a letter of intent with Kansas State, Wildcats coach Bruce Weber announced on Wednesday.
Williams, 6-foot-3 sophomore from Hamilton, Ontario, led coach Jeremy Jackson's Golden Norsemen to a 25-7 record this season, including 15-1 in conference play. The Norsemen lost to Murray State College 58-55 in the Region 2 Tournament championship game.
He averaged 21.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 8.9 assists and 2.7 steals in almost 33 minutes per game this season and was named region player of the year and second team NJCAA All-American. He posted four triple-doubles this season and six during the past two years when NEO went 52-14 and won two conference regular-season titles.
Williams set NEO records for assists in a season (267 this year) and career (492). He assisted on more than one-third of the Norsemen's field goals during the last two seasons and a 3.7 assist-to-turnover ratio.
Williams, who also had offers from Boise State, Fresno State, New Mexico State and Washington State, averaged 17.1 points for two seasons at NEO, hitting 52 percent from the field and 37 percent from 3-point range.
"I think the first things you will see when you meet Rudi is his smile, his charisma and his energy," Weber said in a release. "Those are things that seem to be there every day. As a coach, it is always great to have guys that bring energy to daily life, to practice and hopefully to the court when you have games.
"He is young man that wasn't highly recruited. He was a little shorter in high school, grew as a sophomore and junior, and took a chance to come to the States. He went the prep school route then to junior college where he had tremendous success at NEO. He told me, 'Coach, I'm about winning.' Physically, he has a good body, good physical strength already. He has pretty good quickness and a mid-range game. He is an exceptional passer and led the country in assists. I think he will give us great versatility as a point guard."
"Rudi is a very talented point guard with a great vision and feel for the game," Jackson said. "His ability to set his teammates up and facilitate are very special. His freshman year I asked him to become the best facilitator in the country and he did a pretty good job of accomplishing that. His sophomore year I asked him to become more of a scorer and he did that ... but still was a great facilitator. His ability to lead a team vocally, with his energy and basketball IQ, makes him one of the best point guards in the country."
The Wildcats also signed 6-9 power forward Seryee Lewis, who averaged 13.2 points and 10.1 rebounds at AZ Compass Prep School.
Kansas State signed four players last November — two high school players from the St. Louis area in Davion Bradford from Mehlville and Luke Kasubke from Chaminade along with Selton Miguel from West Oaks Academy (Fla.) and Nijel Pack from Indianapolis. The Wildcats' recruiting class ranks in the top-25 nationally.
