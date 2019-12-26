NEOSHO, Mo. — The host Neosho Wildcats opened up the 65th rendition of Neosho Holiday Classic with a 59-49 win over Lamar to move onto the semifinal round in Black Bracket play for the first time in Coach Zane Culp’s time with the program.
“I am very proud of this team,” Culp said. “I can’t remember the last time we went to the semifinal, not since I have been here for the last five years. The opening game is always a little nerve wracking. … I think we did a good job of keeping our nerves in check while playing in control.”
After a slow-paced first quarter, the Wildcats (6-3) took a 23-20 lead into the half before using a 10-0 run late in the third quarter to build a 35-29 advantage. Neosho used an 8-0 run early in the final stanza to push the lead to 47-37 but Lamar (5-2) answered and cut the lead to 51-49 with 1:44 left in regulation. It was all Neosho from there, as the Wildcats scored the final eight points to put the game away.
“When we got out in transition in the second half we were able to score,” Culp said. “When we didn’t get out in transition, we played at a different pace, but we were still able to slow it down and get good shots up.”
Mason Gammons led the charge in the early fourth-quarter surge for the Wildcats, knocking down a pair of 3-pointers as part of the 8-0 run. Gammons led all scorers with 19 points, including 5-of-8 shooting from the perimeter. He had four rebounds in the win.
“He played great,” Culp said. “One of the things I don’t think people realize when he is hitting 3s is he is a really good defensive player. His defense was a great contribution, to go along with his offense.”
Landon Austin closed the game with a double-double, scoring 13 points on 5-of-12 shooting while pulling down a game-high 12 rebounds. He also led Neosho with five assists.
“That is the play of a dynamic point guard,” Culp said. “He can do it all. … He is a great guy to have the ball in his hands. He can also go up and get a rebound when he needs to. It was a great game by him.”
Lamar was led by Mason Gastel and JD Bishop, who each scored 14 points in the loss. Bishop pulled down five rebounds and dished out three assists.
Neosho outscored Lamar 26-16 in the paint and 14-5 in fast-break points, though Lamar won the turnover battle 14-7.
“Losing the turnover battle and still winning does not happen all the time,” Culp said. “Lamar is a good team, so that was surprising. I think it came down to us continuing to play good defense and getting good shots in the second half.”
Neosho shot 50 percent from the field (22-44) and 46 percent from long range (6-13), while holding Lamar to 36 percent shooting (16-45) and 23 percent from the perimeter (5-22).
Neosho plays Huntsville today at 1:30 in the semifinal round.
