REPUBLIC, Mo. — Neosho's Gage Kelley scored on a quarterback sneak on the game's final play, lifting the Wildcats past Republic 34-28 on Friday night in a Central Ozark Conference season finale.
Despite the victory, the Wildcats (2-7, 2-7 COC) remained in seventh place in the Class 4 District 6 unofficial final standings. That puts Neosho in a first-round district game next Friday night at West Plains (8-1). Hillcrest (2-7) stayed in sixth place — just 0.18 points ahead of Neosho — despite a 44-7 loss at Lebanon. The Hornets open district play at undefeated Bolivar.
Republic, which overcame a touchdown deficit four times, tied the game one final time at 28-28 on quarterback Lucas Hayes' 20-yard run with 3:50 remaining.
On the game-winning drive, Kelley picked up a first down on fourth down-and-1 from the Republic 33 with approximately one minute left. A one-yard gain by Drayke Perry and three-yard run by Quincey Willis moved the ball to the 37 with 15 seconds on the clock.
Kelley lofted a Hail Mary pass that Willis caught in traffic at the 1-yard line, and the Wildcats called their final timeout with two seconds on the clock. Kelley followed the offensive line into the end zone.
The Wildcats finished with 381 total yards while setting a season-high in points.
Kelley netted 268 total yards — 173 rushing and 95 passing — and Perry finished with 76 yards on the ground. Kelley also scored on runs of 1 and 36 yards in the first half, and Perry's two-yard plunge gave Neosho a 28-21 lead with 5:24 left.
Neosho held a plus-3 advantage in turnovers, and the Wildcats' defense put the first score on the board when sophomore linebacker Tristen Linders scooped up a fumble and ran 76 yards to the end zone.
Senior defensive back Bret Camerer had two takeaways in the second half — an interception on a halfback option pass and a fumble recovery in the end zone when it appeared the Tigers were about to take the lead.
Republic (2-7) had 360 total yards — 268 rushing and 92 through the air.
Running back Riley Sigman had 141 yards rushing, including two five-yard touchdown runs in the first half. Hayes tallied both touchdowns in the second half — the fist on a 15-yard run in the third period — and finished with 96 yards rushing and 92 yards passing.
